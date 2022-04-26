Donna Assunta, the memory of her daughter: “Example of consistency and attachment to ideals”

At 100 she died Donna Assunta Almirante, memory of the Italian historical right. She passed away in her Roman house and as long as she could, she participated in political events together with her daughter, Giuliana de Medici, with whom she spent many years for the Giorgio Almirante foundation, custodian of a political and cultural heritage. “ The example he left us is his incredible will, he did not give up in front of anything “declared Giuliana de Medici.

Donna Assunta Almirante was able to build around her a network of great political influence and her way of being and thinking allowed her to receive many certificates of esteem in life, which now translate into manifestations of closeness to the family, as revealed from his daughter: “ I’m getting so many demonstrations of affection, they all loved her so much “. Until the end, as underlined by Giuliana de Medici, Donna Assunta Almirante was” an example of consistency and attachment to ideals and to her man “. A stoic dedication and it is” this is the greatest example he has left us “.

This is the moment of pain for the family and for the closest friends, who have joined Giuliana de Medici to support her and help her face the death of her mother, to whom she has always been very close, especially in recent years, when Donna Assunta Almirante needed her daughter’s closeness more: “ A huge lossbecause there was a special relationship between us, especially in recent years we were always together and always close “.

Donna Assunta Almirante was born in Catania but had now become Roman by adoption. You spent most of her life here and in Rome she centered the continuation of the Italian right, of which she was considered almost the “queen mother”. She has dispensed advice to the men of the Italian right until the end but she has never been tender with them, to which she has not spared even strong criticism. Although she was one of the greatest promoters of the rise of Gianfranco Fini at the helm of the MSI, for example, he harshly criticized the 1995 Fiuggi Turn, with which the MSI-DN largely became a National Alliance. He has always had clear-cut and determined ideas in all the political events that have affected the Italian right.