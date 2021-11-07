Sports

Donnarumma, another joke arrives: Pochettino had warned him

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Donnarumma sad
Donnarumma (Getty Images)

PSG will play against Bordeaux tonight. Pochettino has chosen to have Navas play from the first minute and not Donnarumma.

After leveling in Champions League 2-2 against the Leipzig during the week, the PSG will play tonight against the Bordeaux. If in the league they occupy the first place, in the top European competition the Parisians are second behind Manchesteri City of Guardiola.

The team of Pochettino firmly commands the Ligue 1, where has seven points advantage, and one game less, on Lens according to. The PSG must cope with injuries of Verratti and Messi, but it is still the alternation between Donnarumma and Navas between the poles to make people discuss. The former Milan he had played the last two matches against from the first minute Lille and the Leipzig.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Donnarumma against Lipisa
Donnarumma (Getty Images)

PSG, the alternation between Donnarumma and Navas continues

Donnarumma in these two matches he was also the author of excellent performances, where he also saved a penalty from his former Rossoneri team-mate André Silva during the match against the Leipzig. Pochettino had commented this week on the dualism between his two goalkeepers: “They are both top notch and I believe that it is a good decision to share the door ”.

READ ALSO >>> Donnarumma and Icardi together: PSG ‘spies’ them, the video

Said and done and Navas he will play the game against the starter tonight Bordeaux. Donnarumma will have to live together, considering the words of Pochettino, with this situation until the end of the season. The goalkeeper Italian, despite the races not played in this part of the season, he has always shown himself to be sure of his choice to leave Milan to fly in France.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mourinho does not make changes with Bodo and attacks the referees. Zakaria, there is the Premier – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

3 days ago

Juventus, earthquake in the locker room | Two players “argue” with the coach

4 days ago

that’s where he will go to live after the divorce from Icardi

22 hours ago

Europa League, Marseille-Lazio 2-2: Sarri misses the extension in the standings | News

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button