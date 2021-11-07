Donnarumma, another joke arrives: Pochettino had warned him

PSG will play against Bordeaux tonight. Pochettino has chosen to have Navas play from the first minute and not Donnarumma.

After leveling in Champions League 2-2 against the Leipzig during the week, the PSG will play tonight against the Bordeaux. If in the league they occupy the first place, in the top European competition the Parisians are second behind Manchesteri City of Guardiola.

The team of Pochettino firmly commands the Ligue 1, where has seven points advantage, and one game less, on Lens according to. The PSG must cope with injuries of Verratti and Messi, but it is still the alternation between Donnarumma and Navas between the poles to make people discuss. The former Milan he had played the last two matches against from the first minute Lille and the Leipzig.

PSG, the alternation between Donnarumma and Navas continues

Donnarumma in these two matches he was also the author of excellent performances, where he also saved a penalty from his former Rossoneri team-mate André Silva during the match against the Leipzig. Pochettino had commented this week on the dualism between his two goalkeepers: “They are both top notch and I believe that it is a good decision to share the door ”.

Said and done and Navas he will play the game against the starter tonight Bordeaux. Donnarumma will have to live together, considering the words of Pochettino, with this situation until the end of the season. The goalkeeper Italian, despite the races not played in this part of the season, he has always shown himself to be sure of his choice to leave Milan to fly in France.