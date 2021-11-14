Donnarumma, background on PSG | Maldini-Leonardo pact ruined by Raiola

A background appears right after the angry words of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who declared himself unsure of the dualism with Navas.

The statements published yesterday by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The former goalkeeper of the Milan and current owner of the Italian national team surprised his concerns about his management in Paris St. Germain.

Gigio has made it known outright that he does not like competition with Keylor Navas, another goalkeeper in force at PSG and often considered more reliable by him in the choices of coach Mauricio Pochettino. Evidently Donnarumma expected more consideration after the recent exploits with Milan and Italy.

Words that surprise, especially since the class of ’99 in the summer did everything to leave Milan at no cost, despite the proposals for contract renewal, preferring the Parisian international scene. Yet something is already starting to creak.

An alternation between the poles that therefore disturbs Donnarumma. Something that in reality could have been avoided upstream, as reported by the background published today by Gazzetta dello Sport, which dates back to the months prior to Gigio’s signing with PSG.

The rumors about a Parisian future of Donnarumma they were already strong towards the end of last season. But it was ‘initialed’ a sort of informal pact between Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, current director of Paris. The two old friends had put every speech on Donnarumma on stand-by for a simple reason: the presence between the poles of Keylor Navas, considered very titular by the technician.

“As long as Navas will be a goalkeeper of the PSG, we can not take Donnarumma“- Leonardo admitted to Maldini, revealing that he did not want to accelerate for the signing of the then AC Milan player. Good news also for AC Milan, which hoped to convince Gigio to renew at the last minute.

A pact, however, interrupted by the most uncomfortable character in circulation. That is to say Mino Raiola, Donnarumma’s attorney, who, regardless of the internal policies of the Parisian rose, went to work independently, bypassing Leonardo’s position and agreeing directly with the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The latter was easily persuaded and consented to the hiring of Donnarumma, although the arrival of a goalkeeper was not a priority in Paris. Hence the misunderstanding: the technical sector of PSG would also have done without the ’99 class, given the presence of Navas. But economic and commercial interests they got it, as always.