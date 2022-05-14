Donnarumma does not want to continue with Keylor Navas and reveals what PSG will do
2022-05-12
Follow the controversy PSG in relation to the club’s starting goalkeeper for next season.
A few weeks ago, Keylor Navas was the first to complain about not playing every game and rotating with Gianluigi Donnarumma.
“I have a very good relationship with ‘Gigio’, but I want to play all the games”, he explained Keylor Navas last April 20 in declarations for Canal+, after the match of the PSG against Angers in Ligue 1.
“I’m happy in Paris, but that has to change,” added the Costa Rican.
DONNARUMMA PRONOUNCES
Now, the Italian goalkeeper was the one who spoke about his competition in the Parisian goal in an interview with the France Press agency.
Donnarumma23 years old, arrived last summer at PSG, free of contract, coming from Milan, after winning the European Championship with Italy and being chosen as the best player of the tournament. He has a contract until 2026.
For its part, Keylor He is 35 years old and is linked to the PSG until 2024.
THE CHAMPIONS
Lastly, Donnarumma recalled the removal of the PSG at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. He remembered Benzema’s first goal, where he considers that there was a foul against him.
“The goal was not valid, but we could have managed the blow better. I don’t feel guilty about anything,” he confessed.