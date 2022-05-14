Donnarumma does not want to continue with Keylor Navas and reveals what PSG will do

2022-05-12

Follow the controversy PSG in relation to the club’s starting goalkeeper for next season.

A few weeks ago, Keylor Navas was the first to complain about not playing every game and rotating with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“I have a very good relationship with ‘Gigio’, but I want to play all the games”, he explained Keylor Navas last April 20 in declarations for Canal+, after the match of the PSG against Angers in Ligue 1.

“I’m happy in Paris, but that has to change,” added the Costa Rican.

DONNARUMMA PRONOUNCES

Now, the Italian goalkeeper was the one who spoke about his competition in the Parisian goal in an interview with the France Press agency.