Donnarumma dragged into the PSG flop: the last bastion crumbles

Sometimes quantifying the price to pay is not predictable at all, nor can it translate into a specific item in a contract, when that order of pages in sequence means moving elsewhere and gaining respect and trust. For Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave Milan and the Milan for Paris it coincided with the decision to close with everything that had been there before: the successes, the hype, the certainties for a role that until now has been a supporting actor.

Donnarumma mocked on penalties: PSG out

Second of Navasoften with a drawn and disappointed face on the bench, perhaps even out of shape, Gigio was once again mocked, this time on penalties. Messi and comrades failed to break through the Nice and the game ended at 0-0, dragging itself to the penalties, where the PSG was sensationally eliminated from the Coupe de France.

A sequence of 14 shots: having reached the first 10, with one error on each side, we went on to the bitter end and the seventh execution on the spot for the Nice the Brazilian showed up Dante who, thanks to experience and a certain unscrupulousness, prepared a Totti-style spoon that surprised Donnarumma. An epilogue that involves, on a personal basis, the interruption of his unbeaten career in matches ended on penalties.

The 18-year-old’s mistake Xavi Simonsex cantera del Barcelona moved to Paris two years ago, he did the rest by giving PSG an even more depressing end in terms of results with the addition of having invested two of the young people in whom the company has invested the most and Leonardo in meal to similar, discouraging conclusions.

Donnarumma and Pochettino: a relationship that never took off

Asked about his decision, Mauricio Pochettino he pulled out of controversy and responsibility: “It wasn’t my decision. We decided the first five shooters between us before the sequence, then the next decision was made by the feeling of the players “.

The #Pochettinout on social networks it is a trend that has its implications this season, marked by its sometimes brilliant choices, sometimes less so, and which have greatly influenced the fragile internal balance among the newcomers and contributed to the dissatisfaction of Donnarumma.

The goalkeeper of the Italian national team, best player of Euro 2020, took the field in 14 matches in all competitions, for a total of just 1260 minutes played. Too little for those who, like him, already have an important present and deserve to enjoy new certainties. And not to bask in comparisons with the recent past.

