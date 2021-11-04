Donnarumma enchants with PSG: Juventus dreams

It’s a Gigio Donnarumma deluxe version the one who took the field last night against the Leipzig in the fourth round of Champions League.

On a rather bitter evening for the PSG given the 2-2 final, the goalkeeper from Campania became the protagonist of an authoritative match by saving goal and result on several occasions with interventions that, almost to the end, contributed greatly to keeping alive the hopes of success of the transalpines

A Donnarumma more and more penalty-takers

Among the speeches of the evening of Donnarumma undoubtedly stands out the one made on Andre Silva from diskette in the first half.

Under 1-0, the former Milan foiled the attempt to double on a penalty by the Portuguese, a parade that, in a small way, allowed him to make history and confirm himself among the best in neutralizing shots from eleven meters.

With that of last night in fact, Donnarumma has become the seventh Italian goalkeeper to parry a penalty in the modern day Champions League after De Sanctis, Sirigu, Rome, Rampulla, Toldo And Buffon.

Not only that: hypnotizing the former AC Milan striker, the native of Castellammare di Stabia saved the 16th penalty in his career out of the 46 faced (34.7% percentage) and the sixth of the last ten that he found himself facing between PSG and National, these numbers leave no doubt abouteffectiveness of its performance and on space that it deserves.

Juventus-Donnarumma, a never hidden dream

Yes, the space issue. At PSG Donnarumma, despite numbers and top-class performances, he finds himself having to fight for a starting place every week with Keylor Navas, a competition that, according to the rumors of the last few weeks, the class of 1999 and his agent Mino Raiola would like the right.

Here then, to enjoy one ownership undisputed, Donnarumma in the coming months could opt (convinced by his agent) to change the air and look for a training able to guarantee him the consideration and the time he deserves.

In this scenario the Juventus would be an ideal solution. In fact, in Turin the number one of the national team, a never hidden dream of the Juventus management, would be highly appreciated and would find both an ambitious environment and a coach capable of enhancing his skills and giving him the security he seeks.

It is also true that there would always be Szczesny to occupy the role of starting goalkeeper but faced with the possibility of hiring Donnarumma (and the 4.6 million commissions to be paid to the Pole in case of permanence in Piedmont) it is easy to think that Juventus would quickly change their plans by freeing up space for the landing of the current number 50 of the PSG, a company with which it will not be easy to deal with.

Juventus, however, could play the card of the player’s will to return to Italy and compete alongside friendly faces like those of Bonucci And Chiellini who, just a few days ago, told DAZN: “Why didn’t I bring Donnarumma to Juve? I still can’t decide anything, in a few years if I do something else then I’ll try ”, words that immediately made the Juventus fans dream.

OMNISPORT