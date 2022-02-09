Donnarumma: ‘Everyone blames me, but Milan’s last call was to tell me’ we got a goalkeeper ‘| First page

Milan is the past, the present is called Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview granted to The Gazzetta dello Sport Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke of his farewell to the Rossoneri colors and the season in France: “Everything is going well. The team welcomed me well from the start, immediately making me feel like one of them. I have settled in great, I have already found a house and some friends. And then even Marco Verratti had spoken well of the environment before I arrived. I also work every day with Gianluca Spinelli from the technical staff. In short, even if it wasn’t all easy at first, now I feel at home here “.

ITALY – “For pizza and coffee I somehow manage. In reality it is always nice to have a new experience. I wanted to know something different and I feel that I made the right choice, in a beautiful city and in a good working environment. “.

GOODBYE AC MILAN – “After so many years it is never easy to part with a reality like Milan. At Milan I grew up as a man and a player. I can only thank the club for everything they have done for me. Even the fans have always treated me well. A Milan I’ve always felt at home. But then you know how things went. Maybe everyone blames me, without looking at what happened on the other side. Let’s say in summary that the last phone call from the club was to let me know that they had hired another goalkeeper. So that’s how it ended. “

RED AND BLACK FAN – “As a fan I always follow everything with passion. I often hear from my former teammates, but also the coach Pioli and I am happy with how things are going at Milan. I hope they get to the end and continue to have a great championship. like so far. I followed and rejoiced for the derby won. I am happy for the coach, for the fans and for Milan. “

MAIGNAN – “I am following him closely and so far he has made a good impression on me. I congratulate him on what he is doing and on how he is helping Milan. I am happy for him and for the great season that all the boys are doing.”

PSG – “I believe that PSG has always been in my destiny. They have followed me for years and have always made me feel their interest. So it had to go like this. Both president Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo not only made me understand that they wanted me. really, but every day they make me feel their closeness. I am very happy and proud to be here “.

MORE INTENSE MOMENT – “The victory of the European Championship, which is the crowning of a dream. Winning with the Italy shirt is truly special. We have made a masterpiece, something extraordinary thanks to the work of Mancini, ours, that of the staff and of all the National team group. I think about it every night before going to bed, and I shiver. “

WORLD QUALIFICATIONS – “The goal was missed. We could perhaps have done more, but I am convinced that we will go to the World Cup, because everyone knows what group we are and how we react in difficult moments. a bit of difficulty, but we will get out of it, going to Qatar “.

MBAPPE ‘- “With Kylian I have a wonderful relationship, we often joke together. But we don’t talk about these things. It’s a decision that belongs only to him. It’s not up to me to tell him what to do. I just know that we are well together with PSG. , a smart guy. Only he can know which is the best choice to make. “

NAVAS – “I knew it would be like this coming here. I don’t know what he thinks, but that’s okay with me, also because everyone here always makes me feel important. I’ll give my all for PSG. And it’s not true that with Keylor there are sparks . I have an excellent relationship with him, he’s a good guy. For me there is no problem. “