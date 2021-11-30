Donnarumma, Kjaer’s tweet and chaos breaks out

Milan, fans unleashed after Kjaer’s tweet for Donnarumma. Some supporters ask for the cancellation of the social post.

Last night the Golden Ball. It was once again that triumphed Lionel Messi. The Argentine striker won the competition and beat the competition for the seventh time. Among the many players on the list also several Italians, including Jorginho, finished third in the general classification, e Gianluigi Donnarumma, winner of the Yachine Trophy. The goalkeeper of the Italian national team he was born in Paris Saint-Germain he was elected ‘best goalkeeper of the year‘. In all likelihood, it was also the victory ad that made him triumph Euro 2020 with the national team of Roberto Mancini, given that in Paris, for the moment, he is relegated to the bench. The ownership of the poles, in fact, is Keylor Navas, who finished only eighth in the same ranking.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Donnarumma, Kjaer’s message

Donnarumma’s victory was celebrated by many Italian fans. Obviously, however, those who do not have a good memory of the Campania goalkeeper are the fans of the Milan. A part of the Rossoneri supporters did not digest the farewell to zero parameter in the summer and still holds a lot of grudge for the end of the love story.

READ ALSO >>> “There were lunches…”: Milan, the admission that could change everything

In any case, after yesterday’s success, too Simon Kjaer, Milan defender, wanted to congratulate Donnarumma. On his ‘Twitter’ profile he wrote a few simple words: “Bravo, my friend”. A comment that did not go down to some Milanese fans who, promptly, did not hesitate to ask for the post to be deleted: “Simon delete please, thank you”. And then again: “But how dare you?”, “Cancel immediately”.