Donnarumma: ‘Milan is a family for me, there is no problem with the fans. On PSG, National and World Cup … ‘| First page

Gigio Donnarumma, goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain and of the national team, as well as fresh winner of the Yashin Award as the best goalkeeper of 2021 internationally, he confesses in an interview with France Football.

THE TRANSFER FROM AC MILAN TO PSG – “PSG had been following me for a while, it was almost written that I was coming to Paris, I didn’t have the slightest hesitation. I was won over by their ferocious will to hire me, to make me feel that they absolutely wanted me to join the family. And, of course, they wanted me to join the family. I was seduced by the ambition of the club, this desire to win everything “.

AC MILAN AND THE FANS – “A great emotion, for the 8 years I spent in the Rossoneri. It is a family for me, but Milan have made their choices, I have mine, but there is no problem with the club, my former teammates, the fans. I carry everyone in my heart. ”

THE NATIONAL TEAM AND THE WORLD SHOOTING – “Direct qualification escaped us in Belfast, but we should have ended the discussion much earlier. The problem? After our European title, it is normal for everyone to give 120% against us. And we would probably have deserved to win both the first leg. than the return match against Switzerland. But there is no point in rethinking. We have to look ahead. I am sure that by re-proposing the collective strength shown at the Europeans, we will go to the World Cup. , of all its staff, of the group and with the support of all of Italy, we will go to Qatar “.

ON THE DECISIVE PENALTY OF EUROPEANS – “When I saved Saka’s penalty, I stood there for a moment. Not because I had lost count of the penalties scored and missed, but because I was focused on the rule that forces us to keep our feet on the line and I looked at the referee. Because there is always the whistle to make him withdraw. I thought ‘wait a second before cheering …’ but when I saw that he did not bat an eyelid and that his companions were running towards me, I freed myself, I let the my joy, immense “.