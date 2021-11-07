Sports

Donnarumma, PSG scores and the fans rise up: “With him …”

Donnarumma ends up on the bench against Bordeaux and Keylor Navas concedes two goals. The fans rise up on the web and invoke the former Milan.

The Paris Saint-Germain beats 3-2 away from home on Bordeaux. The Parisians of Mauricio Pochettino they conquer three points away from the Parco dei Principi and consolidate the first place in the general classification, detaching the Lens, second, by ten points. A victory that, however, leaves a little bitter taste in the mouth. If the fans cheered for the goals of Mbappé And Neymar, many have turned up their noses because of the goal conceded by Keylor Navas. Ten minutes from time, Bordeaux scored the 1-3 goal with Elis.

Bordeaux-PSG, Donnarumma on the bench: fans furious with Keylor Navas

The goal, valid for the momentary 1-3, was not liked by the fans. The extreme defender of the transalpines was harshly criticized on social networks by numerous fans of the French club.

“Donnarumma would have saved it”: this is the tone of many posts published on Twitter. The real chaos broke out, however, when in the 92nd minute the former Milan Niang scored the final goal 2-3. Other than Clean Sheet, Navas collapses in the final and suffers two goals. Donnarumma, on the other hand, remains on the bench after the last (positive) appearances as a starter in Ligue 1 And Champions League.

