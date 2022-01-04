Donnarumma, the new statements infuriate the Milan fans

Donnarumma exposes a difference between AC Milan and PSG, words that are already causing the Rossoneri fans to discuss.

He has chosen one of the worst ways to leave, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is convinced of the decision to sign for Paris Saint Germain. Even though he does not yet have a guaranteed starting position, he is confident that he will be able to beat the competition from Keylor Navas.

For the former Milan goalkeeper there are 9 appearances collected this season between Ligue 1 and Champions League, with 6 goals conceded. Mauricio Pochettino is alternating him and Navas between the posts. The former Real Madrid has great support in the locker room and for the coach it is not easy to make him sit on the bench, even if it is always the performances that influence the formation choices.

Read also:

Donnarumma still angers the AC Milan fans

Donnarumma in an interview granted to Tout le Sport on France TV made the following statements: “Compared to Milan, there is more pressure here at PSG. Now I’m in a club that wants to win everything“.

His words reached Italy and did not please the Rossoneri fans, who criticized the Campanian goalkeeper on social networks. There are many negative comments against him. He is now considered an unforgivable traitor and the latest statements released do nothing but attract further dislikes.

The fact that he is now in a club that wants to win everything, which was not the case before, certainly does not help him. It is true that there is a big difference between PSG and Milan in recent years, it cannot be hidden at all, but Donnarumma would do well to pay more attention when speaking in reference to the team that raised him and filled him with money before he decided to leave. on a free transfer.

It is normal for fans to feel offended when they read certain words, even if clearly the anger must not lead to useless insults. Only time will tell if Donnarumma at a sporting level has made the right choice to move to Paris. On an economic level, he certainly has no thoughts …

Donnarumma has not yet understood that within 6 months it has already ended up in oblivion and no one shits it anymore

He has become one of the many regular goalkeepers who makes a splash thanks to the leopard genius – Sor battitoMilan7 (@ battitomilan7) January 3, 2022

@ gigiodonna1 you missed the timing, you left with Milan in the Champions League, you left a team that will soon return to the European elite, you got it all wrong but you still talk.

These are obviously not your words.

Forget Milan.

👋👋👋👋👋😉❤️🖤 – Mario Santangelo (@ MarioSantange12) January 4, 2022