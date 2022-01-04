Sports

Donnarumma, the new statements infuriate the Milan fans

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee53 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Donnarumma exposes a difference between AC Milan and PSG, words that are already causing the Rossoneri fans to discuss.

He has chosen one of the worst ways to leave, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is convinced of the decision to sign for Paris Saint Germain. Even though he does not yet have a guaranteed starting position, he is confident that he will be able to beat the competition from Keylor Navas.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma (photo © LaPresse)

For the former Milan goalkeeper there are 9 appearances collected this season between Ligue 1 and Champions League, with 6 goals conceded. Mauricio Pochettino is alternating him and Navas between the posts. The former Real Madrid has great support in the locker room and for the coach it is not easy to make him sit on the bench, even if it is always the performances that influence the formation choices.

Read also:

Donnarumma still angers the AC Milan fans

Donnarumma in an interview granted to Tout le Sport on France TV made the following statements: “Compared to Milan, there is more pressure here at PSG. Now I’m in a club that wants to win everything“.

His words reached Italy and did not please the Rossoneri fans, who criticized the Campanian goalkeeper on social networks. There are many negative comments against him. He is now considered an unforgivable traitor and the latest statements released do nothing but attract further dislikes.

The fact that he is now in a club that wants to win everything, which was not the case before, certainly does not help him. It is true that there is a big difference between PSG and Milan in recent years, it cannot be hidden at all, but Donnarumma would do well to pay more attention when speaking in reference to the team that raised him and filled him with money before he decided to leave. on a free transfer.

It is normal for fans to feel offended when they read certain words, even if clearly the anger must not lead to useless insults. Only time will tell if Donnarumma at a sporting level has made the right choice to move to Paris. On an economic level, he certainly has no thoughts …

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee53 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the FIFA rules block the Nigerian

1 week ago

Milan-Turin, what an intrigue: from Bremer to Pobega, Krunic and Belotti, many players at stake

5 days ago

“There will be more statues for Diego, one in the locker room. I want live stadium. EL? Worried about Moscow. On Insigne and Inter … “

November 21, 2021

The farewell to Turin is bitter after years as a protagonist. Sirigu, the new life is Genoa

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button