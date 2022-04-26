Donnarumma warns Keylor: “I’m going to stay at PSG, but I’m here to start”

No There is no doubt that the fight for a starting position in a soccer team is difficult, but if it is the goalkeeper position, it is even more complicated and even more so if it is the goalkeeper’s goal. PSGwhere Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keyor Navas compete for that square da with da.

However, the goalkeeper champion of Eurocopa 2020 with ItalyI already sent a message to the technical direction of what he expects in the squad and especially with his future.

I’m going to stay at PSG because I want to win the Champions League, but I’m here to be the owner” said Gianluigi Donnarumma in an interview for Sky Sports.

The competition with Keylor Navas started in this 2021-2022 season, when Gianluigi Donnarumma he joined the team as a free player, after several years with AC Milan.

Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettinodespite having confidence in the young 23-year-old goalkeeper, he has rotated the position and sometimes Keylor Navas comes out as the starter, which has caused inconvenience for Donnarummaas in Serie A and the Italian team did not miss a single match.

In this season, Gianluigi Donnarumma has played 22 games out of a possible 45 and the rest have been for the goalkeeper from Costa Rica and although experience may weigh on this occasion, the Italian maintains confidence and above all a good camaraderie with his partner.

“We have an excellent relationship. As he has also said, it has not been easy to experience this competition. things have to change“, pointed out the Italian goalkeeper, for the English medium.

“This has been a year of adaptation and it was not easy for me to change the language and habits…added Donnarumma, who is looking for the next campaign to be the undisputed starter in all competitions.