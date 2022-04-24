Donnarumma warns PSG: ‘I can’t be rotating with Keylor’

Midtime Editorial

Paris France / 24.04.2022 12:15:35





Football in real life is not like a video game in which you bring together your team of superstars and play alone, Mauricio Pochettino had already warned that and now his two goalkeepers make their discomfort public. The egos hit the most millionaire dressing rooms, in this case in the PSG with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The champion of the last European Championship with Italy, but who will not be at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, defended himself against criticism of his performances in key matches, noting that he is adapting to a new city, language and type of football after spending all his young career with AC Milan. What he did make clear is that he cannot continue sharing the goal with Navas.

“For me this has been a year of adaptation, it has not been easy to change everything, my habits, the language (…) About Keylor, I have an excellent relationship with him, but as he has also said, It hasn’t been easy for him or for me. Things must surely change“said the 23-year-old to Sky Sports.

The topics that make noise in Paris

And it is that recently the Costa Rican stated that “he needs to play more”leaving open the possibility of leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been disadvantaged in the goalkeeper rotation with the Italian, as happened at the time with Iker Casillas and Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid.

By age, the favorite to follow in the French team would be Donnarummaalthough his serious errors with his feet as against Madrid in the Champions League and many others in aerial balls as in the Clásico against Marseille have generated concern as to whether he is really the goal they need, while the Central American is much more veteran ( 35 years) but with stronger overall performances.