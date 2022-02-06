Donnarumma who? Maignan, sensational derby: the most beautiful saves

Let’s relive all the saves that kept Milan afloat in the first half in the derby against Inter. Decisive interventions for Mike

That tonight is one of those matches that they will remember for a long time. An unexpected result at the end of the first half became reality at the final whistle. A victory obtained with courage and personality, and also that bit of luck that never hurts.

But the derby is always the derby and when you win the celebrations seem to never end. Olivier Giroud has decided to give immense joy to the fans of the Milan with a brace in three minutes that made the team “collapse” Curve South. The two goals that allowed Stefano’s team arrived right in the door under the side of the hottest Milan fans Pegs to take home the derby of the Madonnina against theInter by Inzaghi.

With these three points Milan is getting damn close to Inter, now he is alone a there length which separates the two teams there at the top of the standings. Of course, it must be considered that the Nerazzurri have one less match but now they will have a rather complicated schedule. Champions League including. A victory that Milan must give confidence, the one that had been crumbling a bit in recent matches. Pioli won it with the changes but not only that, because Giroud was not the only one to bring the devil to heaven. Another player’s game was also monstrous and for that we absolutely have to talk about it.

Brozovic, Dumfries, Dzeko, Lautaro: Magic Mike hypnotizes everyone

The evening of Magic Mike Maignan it was a dream. The first half of Milan ended with a single goal behind only and only thanks to feats of the French goalkeeper, who literally kept the Rossoneri afloat. Just define it as a surprise: here we are faced with a phenomenon. The numbers speak for themselves, the images too. And that is why we have collected all the saves from Maignan tonight which contributed in large part to AC Milan’s final victory.

The first is on Brozovic, who tried from a distance. Trivial shot, if the deviation of had not arrived Kalulu that would have put any goalkeeper out of action. But not Maignan, who with a feline shot changed direction and managed to catch the ball.

La dificultad de esta atajada es gigante, los reflejos, la reacción, la elasticidad, en fin, brutal lo de #Maignan hoy 👏.#derbydellamadonnina #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/69HtKq1FxX – Yandy González (@ YandyGonzalez74) February 5, 2022

Then the parade on Dumfries it’s something incredible. A safe shot from a few meters, but he (we still don’t know how) manages to cover the whole goal and gets there first with his foot and then with his body.

Hablemos of PARTIDAZO De Mike Maignan. 🇫🇷🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/Jc4Jtzr8xC – Ac Milan Paraguay (@ACM_paraguay) February 5, 2022

From applause the exit outside his area up Calhanoglu launched at the net. There, if you make a mistake in your timing by even an inch, you take the red and leave your team in ten. But Mike did not hesitate even for a moment and he too tried to come out in good style.

Maignan rangkap jabatan jadi Nesta pic.twitter.com/vAa3Vx3O2b – SERIE A LAWAS 🇮🇩🇮🇹 (@SerieA_Lawas) February 5, 2022

Less extraordinary but still important and effective are the parades on Dzeko And Lautaro. An omnipresent goalkeeper, always attentive, good with his feet. At this point, it is no longer possible to hide the fact that Milan certainly did the deal in goal last summer.