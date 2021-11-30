Donnarumma won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of 2021: Milan ignored in the speech

Great personal recognition for Gigio Donnarumma, who won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of 2021. The blue number one finished in tenth place in the Golden Ball standings. Just a quick reference to Milan in the speech.

Left off the podium – he finished 10th – in the final standings of Ballon d’Or 2021, Gigio Donnarumma crowned his great season on a personal level by adding to the title of European champion won with Italy at Wembley and to the overall best player in the European Championships, also the Yashin Trophy, awarded by France Football to the best goalkeeper of the year and named after the only goalkeeper capable of winning the Ballon d’Or in the history of the trophy, the legendary Russian Lev Yashin (in 1963).

The 22-year-old from Castellammare di Stabia undoubtedly lived a season that he will never forget, also for everything that preceded the blue expedition to the European Championships: the push and pull on the renewal of the contract with Milan, the whistles of the fans, finally the separation from the Rossoneri club and the choice to marry at no cost to the PSG, with a salary exceeding 10 million per year. From there it was a crescendo until the decisive save on Saka’s penalty that gave theMancini’s Italy victory over England in the London final. If Jorginho ended up among the favorites for the victory in the Ballon d’Or thanks to his successes with Chelsea, Donnarumma was judged better than him and anyone else in the continental tournament.

With these premises, considering him the favorite for the Yashin Trophy was logical and the prediction of the eve was confirmed by the jury of France Football. “It has been an incredible year for me“said an excited Donnarumma, thanking his family and PSG who welcomed him with open arms after the traumatic separation from Milan.

Just a quick hint to the Rossoneri at the beginning of his speech: great coldness towards his former club. “I had a spectacular year with the victory of the European Championship this summer – said the goalkeeper from Stabia – I then arrived at PSG, it was destiny because they have always looked for me and now I hope to win many trophies here. I want to thank my family, but also my brother who has always been close to me. I want to thank all the people who have allowed this to come true“With Milan it was definitely a love that ended very badly.