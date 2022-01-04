Donnie Brasco, Johnny Depp was chosen … Thanks to his arrest!

There is no doubt that Johnny Depp was the right choice for the role of Joseph D. Pistone in Donnie Brasco: the Pirates of the Caribbean star packaged one of his most convincing and beloved proofs for Mike Newell’s film, but not everyone knows the strange story that led him to take part in the film.

Depp’s name was in fact probably already vying for the role by Donnie Brasco at the time of the casting: for the Edward Scissorhands actor to get the part at the expense of the competition, however, an event that was anything but pleasant for our Johnny was fundamental.

In full coherence with his life never devoid of emotions of any kind, in fact, Depp was arrested in 1994 after having literally devastated a hotel room: a news story that had positive implications, from the moment in which, according to the words of the screenwriter Paul Attanasio, it was precisely his judicial troubles that made the actor the favorite of the casting.

According to Attanasio, in fact, the arrest would have conferred on Depp that cursed star aura that would lead people to consider him an individual “dark and dangerous“: perfect, in short, for the role of the infiltrator in a mafia clan! What do you think? Do you think it was the right choice? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, find our review of Donnie Brasco.