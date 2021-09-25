Donnie Yen joins the cast of John Wick 4, blows of orbi in sight!

After joining the cast of pop star Rina Sawayama, John Wick 4 continues to build up its ranks: during the night it was announced that Donnie Yen will join the film of Keanu Reeves in a co-star role!

According to Deadline, actor and martial artist Donnie Yen (recently seen in Hollywood in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story And Mulan) was chosen for a leading role that will lead him to play an “old friend of Keanu Reeves’ super killer, John Wick”. This mysterious ‘old friend’ shares a very similar story to John’s, and obviously plenty of the same enemies. In conclusion, it is very likely that Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen will fight side by side and that alone should be enough for the ticket price!

“We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen in our franchise“Director Chad Stahelski said in a statement.”I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role“. Producer Basil Iwanyk added:”Donnie Yen will bring vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him aboard John Wick 4 and are excited about the opportunity to be able to field such an important talent and see him collaborate with Keanu“.

John Wick 4 is produced by Ilwanyk, Stahelski and Erica Lee, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the script after Lionsgate decided to part ways with original co-creator and screenwriter of the series, Derek Kolstad. No details on the plot of the new film have been revealed, although John Wick 4 will be linked to the spin-off Ballerina.

From now on, it’s also safe to bet that the plot will contain a high number of victims courtesy of John Wick … and his old, mysterious friend.