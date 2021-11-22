Donnie Yen vs Bruce Lee in an animated video | Cinema

We will see soonalongside Keanu Reeves in the fourth chapter of John Wick.

In the meantime, however, the actor and martial arts artist has found and shared online a curious video made in computer graphics in which he trains in the gym and above all fights against the legendary Bruce Lee.

You can see the video below:

About John Wick 4:

The cast of the film includes Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Marko Zaror and Ian McShane. Shooting for the film took place between France, Germany and Japan.

The action franchise starring Keanu Reeves became a global hit with three chapters nearly getting it 600 million dollars worldwide. In the works there is a television series for Starz titled The Continental and also a spin-off titled Dancer.

To direct Dancer it will be Len Wiseman, director of the saga of Underworld but also executive producer of series like Swamp Thing, Lucifer And Sleepy Hollow. The script was written by Shay Hatten, author of Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder e John Wick 3 – Parabellum.

SOURCE: Donnie Yen / Instagram