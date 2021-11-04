don’t aim for it – SOS Fanta

Every day we give many tips, including top players and bets to be launched. However, there are also some players who are best avoided in fantasy football. The reason? Maybe they’re out of shape, the team isn’t helping, they’ve lost their jobs … or it’s just the wrong game. Few bonuses, big risks: better not to make these choices and bet on other players.

Cagliari does not fuel e Kevin Strootman in the median he pays the bill, not very incisive and not up to the mark: you can keep him on the bench against Atalanta, he is disappointing. Ethan Ampadu he can suffer in the battle with Roma in midfield, looking elsewhere becomes wise despite the qualities of the former Chelsea. Even if he is a defender who plays in the middle.

Bartosz Beresznyski fatigue in those parts, Hickey lately is a hammer and then you can find better pawns in defense; to avoid. Nwankwo Simy it goes in gusts, it takes its heart but Lazio must find continuity and sometimes the heart is not enough: it is not a first choice, on the contrary. Adrien Tameze risks the card against Napoli, it is not a recommended choice in midfield even if Verona are in good shape.

