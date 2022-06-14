‘Don’t ask me for a photo because I won’t give them’

Mexico City.- Natanael Cano has gained fame for his lying corridos, so his schedule is busy to take photos with fans of his music. The rapper and composer of regional music made it clear on his social networks that when they intercept him on the street he will not pose with them for photographs since they take away his time to do personal things.

“If you see me skating in the street, you better not ask me for a photo because I don’t give them […] They take away the little time that I have as a human being outside of work and you come to put me to work again, “he published.

Natanael Cano added that in addition to refusing to take pictures, he does not care if it is the birthday of the fans who ask him to congratulate them on their day; he has a full work schedule and more important things than reaching out to fans.

“Maybe it’s your birthday and everything, but I also have 4,500 fights, business and work to get to congratulate them. Grow up, grow up, it’s part of growing up, my people, ”she stressed.

The Mexican urban music singer-songwriter has been in different circumstances that have bothered fans, an example of this was at a concert in Las Vegas, where he made an obscene sign after being booed by fans of the MS Band.