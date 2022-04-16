Don’t be fooled, 64GB is no longer enough for your mobile

Share

Today 64GB of storage is not enough for your mobile. We explain why

When looking for a new phone, we usually focus on features like the screen, cameras, battery, design, or price. It is important for us to know if the device will look good in broad daylight or if the battery will last all day with our daily use. Taking good photos or having good sound are usually other aspects to highlight for us but, what about storage?

Can fall into the trap of thinking that 16GB is a lot of storage for our mobile. We may think that we do not save so many photos, listen to so much music or have so many files on our mobile, but we would be surprised the amount of space they can occupy. For example, we can find in my old Xiaomi Mi A1 3GB of photos, 1.4GB of music, 6.6GB of games and 20GB of applications. Adding we find the problem, 25GB of files on our mobile.

We then try to find solutions like free up space on our mobile but space is still a headache for our mobile phones.

For context, if we have a mobile for example with Android 10assumes that the system files occupy the following space:

lgv60 : 28GB

: 28GB OnePlus 7T : 27GB

: 27GB Pixel 4XL : 25GB

: 25GB Galaxy S20 Ultra : 20.4GB

: 20.4GB OnePlus 8 Pro : 20GB

: 20GB Galaxy S10 : 19GB

: 19GB Pixel 3a: 15GB

This used space, for example, is greater than that used by operating systems such as Windows 10. In a 64GB phone, it is a 30 per cent of the available space. If we add some apps, games or download some movies, we ran out of space.

No, 64GB is not enough storage space

Nowadays, we have many files saved in the cloud. We may think that uploading our photos and videos to Google Photos or alternative applications is going to be the solution to our problems, but if we go on a trip, we like to download series to watch them offline, YouTube videos or even music.

As we can see in the image above, we show a example of storage before and after some downloads. Apps have a big impact on device storage, at 40GB (considering multiple games installed). The system, Miui, 11 GB.

What if download some videos on YouTube? Imagine that we are going on a trip. For example, we downloaded some podcasts and videos on YouTube to watch during the trip.

As we can see in the image above, the storage increases considerably. In our case, it has been about 12GB of increase downloading some podcasts for the trip. Previously, we already had music downloaded on the device. Imagine then that we make videos and photos. Conclusion? crashed device.

If you want your mobile to last, go for a minimum of 128 GB

Today mobiles have 3 years warranty. Therefore, with normal use, we can easily reach 4 or 5 useful years, in which we should take full advantage of our smartphone. If we want to have applications, photos, videos and games, we should stretch the storage to at least 128 GB and 256 GB would be recommended . With this, we will not have any problem during the useful life of our phone due to storage.

We therefore believe that not having a minimum of 128GB today is going to weigh down our experience of using our smartphones. You will think that you will need to uninstall applications, delete music or files from your mobile or upload them to the cloud having to spend money on it on some platforms to upload files.

And you, what do you think about it? Do you think that a minimum of 128GB of storage is needed or is it recommended from 128GB onwards?

