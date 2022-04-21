Don’t be fooled by the energy

Energy is complex and forms a very complicated system with infinite dimensions. “Each issue that concerns him contains all kinds of nuances, possibilities, warnings and considerations to take into account,” says Professor Pablo Foncillas.

For each report, news or analysis, there are many others that complete, clarify or even contradict what they point out. But not all is lost. “In the world of energy there are also a few simple but powerful ideas, which are often unknown to part of public opinion,” says the researcher. And once explained, they can serve as a compass to better understand this issue.

Bases

Simple ideas do not reach the general public

For this reason, Foncillas will break down “simple but powerful ideas around energy” in a series of chapters. Among others, it can be highlighted that we need energy that is always available, that backup systems are the support that has to withstand everything, that technological evolution is inscrutable, nothing is improvised and zero emissions do not exist.

Don’t be fooled with energy | Paul Foncillas





Paul Foncillas