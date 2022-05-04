Don’t be the only one to miss out on Amazon deals: you’ll find them here
amazon is full of offers but we do not always know how to find them. It is true that around here we always take care of putting you on the trail of the best but, in case you want to investigate a little more on your own, today we are going to give you some keys with which you will also be able to find fantastic opportunities shopping on the platform, knowing all the interesting sections it hides.
best sellers
One of the most popular Amazon sections is that of best sellers. Through it you can see what is fashionable at the moment and what products people trust yes or yes. Most of the time we are dealing with products that people consider to be very good value for money.
It is divided into sections (beauty, music, books, Amazon devices…) and usually enjoy a very high number of ratings, with an average of 4.5 or 5 stars. What has been a safe purchase success, go.
On Amazon Mexico
The Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite bundle at a fantastic price of $2,048 pesos
The first volume of “heart stopper“, on which the new Netflix series is based for $253.70 pesos
On Amazon.com
Promotions and offers of the day
Is there a section where you can see all the offers available on Amazon? yes and it’s called Promotions on Amazon Mexico Y Deals of the Day on Amazon.com.
In it you will always find all the articles to which discounts are applied, being able to view the most recent ones on the first page and, of course, with the possibility of browsing between categories.
On Amazon Mexico
On Amazon.com
products of the moment
Before we said that the best sellers are the most popular but if you want to be up to date (and when we say up to date, we mean the last 24 hours), then your section is the Products of the moment.
It contains the products that have grown the most in sales in the last 24 hours and that users are liking the most.
amazon mexico
amazon.com
Outlet
The products of the Amazon outlet section they tend to have quite a pull, so you should not miss the opportunity to take a look.
In it, there is absolutely everything at better prices than usual, so you can save good money if you are not looking for anything too specific. From cell phones, to cameras, through headphones, video games, robot vacuum cleaners and endless other options.
amazon mexico
The videogame Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition – Xbox One | Series X for $845 pesos
The cell phone ZTE Blade A3 with a discount of 16% which leaves it at $1,649 pesos
amazon.com
Warehouse or warehouse auctions
We have already told you about the Warehouse Auctions on more than one occasion, but they cannot be missing here. Remember that they are returned products, which Amazon reviews, readjusts again, and markets again with a price according to the state of the product (depending on whether it is more or less new and always indicating it, of course). Without a doubt, it is one of the best sections of Amazon Mexico.
amazon mexico
The Funko Pop from What If? Zombie Hunter Spideyin Very Good condition, at $292.18 pesos
the action camera GoPro Hero10 priced, in Like New condition, at $9974.86
Amazon.com
