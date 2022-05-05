NewsWorld

“Don’t become Putin’s altar boy”: Pope Francis’s unusual criticism of Patriarch Cyril for his support for the war in Ukraine

Cirilo and Francisco held a historic meeting in Cuba in February 2016.

Two of the most important religious leaders in the world have been involved in an exchange of words and tensions rarely seen in the recent history of Christianity.

The reason?: the war in Ukraine.

Pope Francis, head of Catholicism, asked Patriarch Cyril, the equivalent of the Supreme Pontiff for the Russian Orthodox Church, not to become “Putin’s altar boy”, for the support he has given to the Kremlin’s invasion of the neighboring country.

As confirmed by Francisco in an interview with the Italian newspaper IlCorriere della Seraheld a conversation with his Russian counterpart last March to try to get Cirilo, who is very close to Putin, to dissuade the Russian president from continuing the offensive.

