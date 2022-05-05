“Don’t become Putin’s altar boy”: Pope Francis’s unusual criticism of Patriarch Cyril for his support for the war in Ukraine

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Cirilo and Francisco held a historic meeting in Cuba in February 2016.

Two of the most important religious leaders in the world have been involved in an exchange of words and tensions rarely seen in the recent history of Christianity.

The reason?: the war in Ukraine.

Pope Francis, head of Catholicism, asked Patriarch Cyril, the equivalent of the Supreme Pontiff for the Russian Orthodox Church, not to become “Putin’s altar boy”, for the support he has given to the Kremlin’s invasion of the neighboring country.

As confirmed by Francisco in an interview with the Italian newspaper IlCorriere della Seraheld a conversation with his Russian counterpart last March to try to get Cirilo, who is very close to Putin, to dissuade the Russian president from continuing the offensive.

“I spoke with him for 40 minutes through Zoom,” said the pope, who recalled that during the first 20 minutes the patriarch read to him, paper in hand, “all the justifications for the war.”

“I listened and told him: I don’t understand any of this. Brother, we are not state priests, we cannot use the language of politics, but that of Jesus. The patriarch cannot become Putin’s altar boy,” he said.

Experts on Church issues say that Francis’ words have been the strongest crossroads known between these religious leaders.

image source, Getty Images

In a statement, the Russian Orthodox Church called the pope’s comments “regrettable” and added that such expressions did not contribute to religious unity.

“It is unfortunate that a month and a half after the conversation with Patriarch Cyril, Pope Francis has chosen the wrong tone to convey the content of the conversation,” the Russian Patriarchate’s Foreign Relations Department said.

“Such statements do not contribute to establishing a constructive dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church, which is particularly necessary at this time,” the text adds.

meeting canceled

The pope also revealed that, after the conversation, he had asked the ‘patriarch to cancel a meeting that both religious leaders had planned for next June in Jerusalem.

“It would be our second face-to-face meeting, nothing to do with the war. But now, he also agrees that we don’t have it, because it could be an ambiguous signal,” Francis told the Italian daily.

Several Western media outlets reported Wednesday that Cirilo will be among the people included by Europe in a new package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Although in the end the European Union can still modify the list, it would be the first time that a Russian religious leader of the patriarch’s prominence faces sanctions from the bloc.

image source, AFP Caption, Cirilo and Francisco had met in Havana for the first time in 2016.

Speaking to the state agency TASS, the spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Legoida, questioned whether Europe plans to sanction Cyril, which, in his opinion, lacks “common sense.”

“The more indiscriminate the sanctions become, the more they lose common sense and the more difficult it becomes to achieve peace, which is why the Russian Orthodox Church prays at every service with the blessing of His Holiness the Patriarch,” the spokesman said.

“Only those who are completely ignorant of the history of our Church can try to intimidate its clergy and believers,” he added.

image source, Getty Images

Since the beginning of the war, Cirilo has been favorable to it and has even blessed troops and weapons that the Kremlin has sent to the neighboring country.

In March, the patriarch said the conflict was an “extension of a fundamental culture clash between the wider Russian world and Western liberal values,” echoing previous speeches by Putin.

In addition to not having unequivocally condemned the slaughter of innocent people in the Ukraine or called for a ceasefire, Cyril went so far as to say in large televised services to bless the troops that the Kremlin war was necessary for the future of Christianity.

“What is happening today is much more important than politics. We are talking about human salvation, where is humanity going, which side is it on with respect to God the Savior,” he said.

The Orthodox religion, prohibited during the Soviet era, has gained wide popularity during the Putin government and several experts on religious issues say that the Russian president seeks to give it the same prominence that it had during the tsarist era.

Orthodox Christianity is one of the largest Christian communions in the world, after Catholicism and the Protestant Church.

It has about 260 million followers, mainly in Europe, Russia and other countries that were part of the former Soviet Union.

Of them, almost 100 million follow the patriarch of Moscow, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

However, Cyril’s support for Putin and the war has begun to create a new schism between various churches that paid tribute to the patriarch.

Numerous Ukrainian priests have decided to stop following the Russian Church after the start of the invasion and according to reports, many Orthodox believers have stopped praying for the patriarch during services, which is considered the biggest sign of disobedience in the world. orthodox.

image source, Getty Images

Data from the kyiv Theological Academy suggests that more than half of the 12,000 parishes of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine have announced that they want to separate.

In March, the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam also reported breaking ties with the religious leader.