don’t believe in apocalyptic visions

The climate on the front remains tense Ukraine. According to the United Statesthe Russia he intends to invade the country by putting together 70% of the necessary forces. For this Biden informed the American parliamentarians and European partners: a possible escalation it could cause up to 50,000 civilian deaths and 23,000 Ukrainian soldiers (in addition to 3,000-10,000 Russian soldiers). “So Kiev would fall in two days, triggering a humanitarian crisis with up to 5 million refugees in Europe.” This is the scenario described by the New York Times: US intelligence does not think that Putin has made the final decision, but believes that in the event it will not move until the second half of February, when the frozen ground would facilitate the passage of heavy vehicles and the Beijing Winter Olympics will be almost over, thus avoiding antagonizing Chinese President Xi Jinping , which remains an indispensable ally. Meanwhile, Moscow has increased its troops. According to Washington Postwhich reports the same news, have been deployed 83 groups of tactical battalions, with about 750 soldiers each, up from 60 two weeks ago. The troops are supported by tens of thousands of people for logistics, air support and medical support. So far, the US has estimated the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine at 100,000 men, Western intelligence at 130,000.

According to the Ukrainian presidency, however, the chances of a diplomatic solution do exist. Indeed, they are greater than those of a military escalation in Ukraine. “The chances of finding a diplomatic solution to reduce escalation are considerably greater than the threat of further escalation,” Mykhailo said. Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, after being warned by US intelligence that Moscow has stepped up its preparations for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “A significant concentration of Russian troops near our borders has been maintained since last spring”, but to “carry out massive psychological pressure”, the Russia is carrying out “massive rotations”, maneuvers and movements of weapons, the official continued in some written statements provided to the AFP by the press service of the presidency. However, Ukraine and its Western allies must “be ready for all scenarios and we are doing this 100%,” Podoliak also said.

“Don’t believe in apocalyptic predictions”

“Don’t believe the apocalyptic predictions,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after the American administration, through the New York Times, returned to sound an alarm for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that could lead to the fall of Kiev in two days and cause up to 50,000 civilian deaths. «Different capitals – says Kuleba – have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development. Today Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and the confidence of Ukrainians in their country ”.