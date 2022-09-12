“Don’t Breathe” and other Netflix thrillers that will make you hallucinate

If you like suspenseful stories with a lot of tension, the kind that hook you from the beginning, Netflix has a very interesting list of options for you.

And if you want to start the week with several of the most entertaining thrillers on the popular platform, here you will find a selection of titles that will not leave you indifferent.

And it is that this genre is one of those that offers more possibilities in the world of cinema and television when it comes to presenting unusual stories, as well as peculiar and impressive characters.

The selection of productions that we present below includes suspense, mystery, risky proposals and more than original stories. So prepare popcorn and get your favorite chair ready so you can disconnect from the outside world.

“The devil at all hours”

Starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Sebastian Stan and Riley Keough, it is one of the most chilling stories that Netflix presents. Follow the stories of different characters that ultimately end up converging into one.

The story, described as not suitable for sensitive souls, portrays the most fanatical, sordid and violent side of the United States. Its synopsis notes that the story takes place in a lost place in Ohio. There, war veteran Willard Russell (Bill Skarsgard) helplessly watches the inevitable death of his wife (Haley Bennett).

Not even the bloody sacrifices he made with his son Arvin (Tom Holland) managed to beat cancer. All this leads to Arvin, for his part, growing up marked by violence in search of his own version of justice.

Feverish (Robert Pattinson) and libidinous preachers, a corrupt sheriff or an extravagant couple of serial killers who drive along the highways hunting their victims are also part of this hell. Directed by Antonio Campos, it lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes.

“Fragmented”

“Split”, as it is titled in English, is one of the most successful films for critics and audiences in recent times. And on Netflix it also enjoys great success.

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan (“Sixth Sense”), it centers on Kevin (James MacAvoy), a man who, after a childhood full of abuse, has developed the syndrome known as dissociative identity disorder. In his mind, 23 personalities with unique characteristics have been formed. But Kevin has actually been allowing only a few to dominate.

One of them has kidnapped three teenagers, Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), Marcia (Jessica Sula) and Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), keeping them locked up and scared with their different and sometimes violent personalities. In addition to that, something very dangerous is taking place and his captivity is part of a total transformation of Kevin and that will endanger anyone who crosses his path. Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes.

“Do not breathe”

Some young thieves think they have found the opportunity to commit the perfect robbery. Its objective? A lonely blind man who has thousands of dollars hidden. But as soon as they enter his house, they realize their mistake, as they find themselves trapped and fighting for survival against a psychopath with his own fearsome secrets.

That’s the premise of this film, which became an unexpected blockbuster at the time, highlighting well-executed scenes, chilling silences and plenty of intrigue.

Directed by Federico Álvarez, it stars Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Dylan Minette (“13 Reasons Why”), Daniel Zovatto and Stephen Lang, the latter playing the blind man. Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes.

“Spider’s Head”

In this film, director Joseph Kosinski presents a science fiction psychological thriller that deals with interesting issues of ethics and will. It is not a masterpiece of the genre, but it has been well received by Netflix users.

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Miles Teller bring to life the dark and tragic characters in this grim dystopia.

“The Spider’s Head takes us to a state-of-the-art prison facility run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, where inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers doses of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences.” , indicates the synopsis of this original production of the aforementioned platform.

The conflict in the story comes when two individuals, Jeff and Lizzy, make a connection. His path to redemption takes a more complicated turn, as Abnesti’s experiments begin to push the limits of free will and end in the abuse of power. Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes.

I think about the end

It is one of the smartest Netflix options. This psychological thriller, titled in English “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”, stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons and Toni Collete, among others.

Based on the book of the same name by Ian Reid and directed by Charlei Kaufman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”). “Think About the End” tells the story of a girl (Jessie Buckley), initially known as Lucy, who joins her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) on a road trip to visit his parents’ farm. She has doubts about the relationship and plans to end it, but she finds it difficult to find the moment for her. In this process, she ends up reconsidering her whole life.

Like all of Kaufman’s films, this story is full of symbolism and unusual situations. There are characters that age and rejuvenate between scenes, while others change their names. The scenarios are altered to become impossibilities and the dialogues begin to contradict each other. 2 hours and 14 minutes.