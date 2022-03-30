Don’t buy a gaming laptop: buy a Steam Deck

I’m going to tell you a little secret: I’ve never liked gaming laptops. In my many years as a tech journalist, I’ve had the chance to test out some amazing gaming laptops, but while I’ve been impressed with their performance, I’ve never felt the need to own one.

Instead, I always go back to my trusty desktop PC. It’s more comfortable to use, and even though the components are more powerful than ever, even the most powerful gaming laptop can’t compete with my desktop PC for raw performance.

The fact that I can upgrade my PC to keep it up to date or change any problem components also means that it will have a much longer lifespan than a laptop. After a while my PC becomes like Ship of Theseus: if all its components are updated, is it still the same PC? Maybe not, but it’s certainly cheaper than buying a whole new gaming laptop every five years.

Of course, my aversion to gaming laptops has made me miss out on their portability and convenience. Although my bulky and awkward desktop PC is my favorite, I’m not taking it anywhere.

But gaming laptops make me feel like I’m missing too much. Yes, they are more portable than my PC but they are bulky and heavy enough that I don’t want to carry any of them around. Also, the poor battery life means that if I want to play seriously, I have to keep it plugged in. That’s not as portable as they say.

So I was perfectly content with my desktop PC life. And when I felt like playing my PC games on the TV in my living room downstairs, I didn’t buy a gaming laptop, I built a compact, small form factor desktop PC.

(Image credit: DisobeyArt / Shutterstock)

Steam Deck is the solution

But while no gaming laptop has convinced me, the new Steam Deck gives me everything I want that laptops don’t. It is compact enough that I can comfortably carry it with me. I can even use it on a bus or train, something I would never do with a gaming laptop.

As with gaming laptops, it allows me to access a lot of my PC games. Although playing non-Steam titles is more difficult, there are solutions. The Steam Deck has also brought me back to games I thought I’d never play again. I had never tried Hotline Miami on a gaming laptop, but after doing it on the Steam Deck, I couldn’t put it down.

(Image credit: Tunic)

There are also new games, like Tunic, that seem to be a perfect fit for the Steam Deck. This Zelda-inspired RPG runs great on the Steam Deck, and you can’t imagine me playing it on a laptop or desktop PC.

The Steam Deck’s compact design has made me play with it far more than any gaming laptop, but there’s another major difference that has made me more willing to use the Steam Deck: there’s no Windows 10 or 11.

The Steam Deck runs on the Linux-based Steam OS 3.0 operating system, and I’m becoming more and more convinced that this is the master key. As a result, booting up the Steam Deck takes a few seconds, and Valve — the company behind the Steam Deck — has implemented features not available in Windows 10 or 11, such as the ability to turn off the Steam Deck and have it suspend your game so that when you turn it back on, the game appears exactly where you left off. This what makes it perfect for a quick game at any time for any length of time.

(Image credit: Future)

By comparison, playing a game on a Windows gaming laptop is a real headache, with more steps, more time spent on non-playing things, and fewer features for gamers than a console like Steam.

Of course, there are still things where gaming laptops have an advantage. For starters, they’re more flexible: you can work when you’re not playing. But the Steam Deck does have a desktop mode, which allows you to run certain applications. If you connect it to the USB-C hub, you can use a keyboard, mouse and monitor. Although it is not as useful as a laptop, you can use it as a PC for many tasks. You can also install Windows 10 on the Steam Deck, if you want.

Energy considerations deserve a full stop. Any gaming laptop will outperform the Steam Deck, but I didn’t care because the Steam Deck lasts longer. It also has enough power to run games like God of War and Elden Ring at a decent graphical level, and while I think the Steam Deck is more suited to arcade-inspired indie games, it means that if you want to play a AAA title when you’re away from your main machine, you can do it without problem.

I find it particularly enjoyable to quickly power up Elden Ring to farm runes and upgrade them while on the couch. As the parent of a young child, this fits well into the chaos of my life. Again, I’ve never had the need or desire to do the same with a gaming laptop. Thanks to Valve’s hard work, Elden Ring is also better in some ways than my expensive gaming PC.

The last thing the Steam Deck has going for it is price. At $399 for the base model, $529 for the 256GB version, and $649 for the 512GB model, the Steam Deck is much cheaper than most PC laptops.

So while it’s not easy to get your hands on one right now — there’s a months-long waiting list — I’d recommend getting a Steam Deck over a gaming laptop, especially when supplies increase and it’s easier to buy.

It is also possible that the Steam Deck is not a unique model but the first in a series of models by Valve and other manufacturers that could make their own version. This may give rise to a new category of handheld PC gaming devices based on the Steam Deck. If this happens, gaming laptops could have their days numbered.