don’t buy counterfeit apple products

The price of AirPods (any model of them, really) always makes more than one doubt their purchase. Asian manufacturers know this perfectly, and therefore they only need a few days to launch Headphones identical to a new model of AirPods and for a much lower price. You just need to check it in stores like Aliexpress.

And yes, these imitation models are nailed to the real thing even in their features and may cost very little money, but they do carry some risk. And nothing better as an example than the real case of someone who the case of those fake AirPods suddenly caught fire.

Although the mona dresses in silk… mona stays

It happened to Robert, a user who has shared photos of what happened on Reddit. After buying the real AirPods 3, he discovered that the fake AirPods Pro he bought in 2019 they had burned without doing anything. From the photographs, it looks like one of the headphones has been burned and has affected part of the case.

Moral? cheap is expensive. We are not saying that you have to buy AirPods yes or yes, but it is best that we do not fall into buying an accessory like this for pure aesthetics. There are many bluetooth headphones from many third-party brands that are safe and provide great sound quality, such as the Nothing Ear (1) or the Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro. But if you want some AirPods… better buy the real ones.