Don’t buy: PancakeSwap, ApeSwap and BakerySwap

PancakeSwap CAKE / USD is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies without a centralized intermediary and is based on automated smart contracts distributed on the Binance Smart Chain.

ApeSwap BANANA / USD is a DEX trading platform that has an automated market maker (AMM) mechanism along with yield farming and staking based on the Binance Smart Chain.

BakerySwap BAKE / USD is a curated AMM and NFT marketplace on the Binance Smart Chain.

Should you buy PancakeSwap (CAKE)?

On November 16, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is worth $ 18.04.

To get a better perspective on the likely future value of the token, we will compare it with its all-time highest value and its performance in October.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) hit its all-time high on April 30, at $ 43.96. Here we can see that at its peak, the token was worth $ 25.92, 143% more than on November 16.

On October 7, CAKE had its highest value point of the month at $ 20.9.

With that in mind, on Oct.31, the token fell to its lowest point of the month at $ 17.31.

Here we can see that the token fell in value by $ 3.59 throughout October, or 17%.

However, from October 31 to November 16, it grew by $ 0.73, up 4%.

With that in mind, CAKE has the potential to hit $ 20 by the end of November, making it an affordable purchase.

Should you buy ApeSwap (BANANA)?

On November 16, ApeSwap (BANANA) is worth $ 1.6164.

With the aim of analyzing what this value means for the token, we will compare it with its all-time highest value and its performance in October.

On May 2, 2021, ApeSwap (BANANA) had its all-time high at $ 11.53. At its time, the token was worth $ 9.9136 or 613% higher.

That said, on October 2nd, the BANANA token had its highest value point of the month at $ 3.0241.

Its lowest point was on October 27, when the token dropped to a value of $ 1.5999. Here we can see that the token has dropped in value by $ 1.4242, 47%.

However, from October 27 to November 16, the token increased its value to $ 0.0165 or 1%.

With that in mind, by the end of November, we can expect to see BANANA reach $ 2, making it an affordable purchase. However, if the token drops below $ 1.5, it might be worth reconsidering.

Should you buy BakerySwap (BAKE)?

On November 16 BakerySwapa (BAKE) is worth $ 1,9094.

With the aim of seeing how far this token has the potential to grow, we will analyze its all-time value and performance last month.

BakerySwap (BAKE) had its all-time high on May 2, when it hit a value of $ 8.38. Here, we can see that the token was worth $ 6.4706 or 338% above its all-time high.

On October 12, the token hit its lowest value point at $ 1.6926 in October.

With its low point out of the way on October 14, the token increased its value to its October high of $ 2.3942. Here we can see an increase in value of 41% or $ 0.7016.

That said, we can expect BAKE to hit $ 2.5 by the end of November, making it an affordable buy.