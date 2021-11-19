Don’t call it a job | reform.it

Adelina Sejdini killed herself on November 6. Of Albanian origin, a survivor of prostitution, she had led to the arrest of more than forty of her exploiters. “If I go back to Albania they will kill me,” he said, and for years he had lived with the status of stateless person, in the hope of obtaining Italian citizenship. A few days ago, at the umpteenth renewal of the residence permit, she was no longer stateless but an Albanian citizen; no longer 100% disabled (she was seriously ill) but a worker.

An extreme case, which says more than a thousand statistics and data, but even those are needed, to overcome the idea, tainted by stereotypes and prejudices, often very sweetened, that many have.

She is convinced of it Gigliola Belforte, president of the Ywca-Ucdg (Christian Union of Young Women), which for some years has been collaborating with the Turin non-profit organization Iroko and other associations that work against trafficking and prostitution. Gigliola had met Adelina, she tells me at the beginning of our conversation; the beautiful face deformed by the blows, his strength «but at the same time the re-emergence of wounds such that finding a“ normal ”stability is very difficult. They steal your life not only during, but indefinitely ».

In a society that considers prostitution a profession, according to the ambiguous definition of “sex work”, and in which activities such as the “escort” have become attractive, the responsibilities are many: from the media, to social, to politics, to families… We don’t even realize that we are moving in an imaginary that has made something normal that is not normal. In an interesting conference promoted by Iroko (Disassemble the sex work, on the website www.associazioneiroko.org), sociologist Gail Dines, one of the major activists against pornography, noted that 15 actresses have won an Oscar in the role of prostitute (26 nomination), since the first edition in 1929. Without forgetting Julia Roberts who, with Pretty Woman in 1991, while not winning, he consecrated a real myth.

But even churches cannot be called out: indeed it is important that together with associations such as the Ywca they actively contribute to combating this phenomenon, asserts Belforte: «Someone is naive, they say I agree, that it is part of their culture (speaking for example of Cuba). I am convinced that even in our churches there are several “customers”, that many are convinced that it is a “venial sin”. Unfortunately not much work has been done on this up to now ».

Yet the interest and the need to know are very strong, as demonstrated by the very popular series of meetings promoted by the Interfaith Observatory on Violence Against Women (Oivd) and by the Federation of Evangelical Women in Italy (Fdei) since last March, which has continuing (next meeting Thursday 18 November; the videos can be seen on the Oivd Facebook page) with a focus on the various religions.

And the Notebook for the 16 days against violence published by the Fdei, which explores many aspects. The dossier is full of data and ideas to launch an urgent debate and create greater awareness, for example on the idea that, says Belforte, “not an offense to” public morality “, but a violation of human rights, crimes against the person”.

The various European experiences, some of which have proved to be dramatically unsuccessful like that of Germany, should make us understand that prostitution is not a problem to be regulated but ultimately impossible to eradicate, but rather a “cultural” practice, which as such can be modified. The so-called neo-abolitionist “Nordic model”, in force in the Scandinavian countries and in France, also promoted in Italy by associations such as Ywca and Iroko, implies a different perspective: “We believe that prostitution should not be regulated but we should fight in view of drastically reducing it and abolish it by hitting demand and making serious programs to support women in emerging from a state of dehumanizing slavery ”explains Gigliola Belforte.

But where is Italy going? Contrary to common thinking, with the Merlin law of 1958 an advanced legislation was given, unfortunately often deformed by a “moralistic” interpretation.

At the beginning of July, the Constitutional Affairs Commission in the Senate presented a fact-finding survey on trafficking and prostitution, promoted by Senator Alessandra Maiorino, which could make our country evolve towards the “Nordic model”. Faced with the reality shown by the survey, many have had to change their minds.

The process of “re-education” of a society can only be long and difficult, and according to Belforte it must start early, because the situation is worrying, even among the youngest: “Those who do this awareness-raising work in schools say that it should be done from kindergarten, from elementary school, because today pornography is a huge problem, involving very young children, conveying an extremely violent imaginary ». The (few) hours of civic education recently introduced, he concludes, can be fundamental, and recalls the case of a technical institute on the outskirts of Rome. At the beginning of the lesson the boys “flattered” Rocco Siffredi, in the end, after what they had learned, the porn actor was no longer their myth …