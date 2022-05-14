“Don’t come looking for problems here,” says Nayib Bukele after capturing Ecuadorians with cocaine in a semi-submersible | International | News

Elements of the Naval Force of El Salvador seized 810 kilograms of cocaine on the coast of the Central American country and arrested 3 South Americans, official sources reported this Friday.

President Nayib Bukele reported on his Twitter account that the drug, transported in a “semi-submersible” vessel, is valued at approximately 20.25 billion dollars.

He also sent a message to international criminals warning them not to look for trouble in their country.

For its part, the Presidency said in a statement that two Ecuadorians and a Colombian were arrested, who were traveling on the boat and are allegedly responsible for the transfer of the drug.

It is expected that the narcotic will be transferred to land in the coming days for the corresponding analyzes and that those captured will be presented to the judicial authorities so that criminal proceedings can be initiated against them for drug trafficking.

The Presidency pointed out that elements of the Trident Naval Task Force have seized “large amounts” of cocaine in Salvadoran Pacific waters between 2021 and so far in 2022.

He stressed that last February 3 and 14, 300 and 1,900 kilograms of drugs were seized, respectively, and that on May 4 the seizure was 800 kilos of cocaine and six Mexicans were captured.

In 2021, the security authorities of El Salvador seized drugs valued at more than 270.9 million dollars, according to the government.

According to a 2020 report by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), drug trafficking in Central America and the Caribbean contributes to increasing the already very high level of violence in the region due to the competitive struggle between criminal groups.

The INCB insists that “local gangs and international criminal groups continue to exploit” the region of Central America and the Caribbean “as a transit zone and re-dispatch route for drugs from South America and destined for consumer markets in Latin America.” of the North and Europe. (I)