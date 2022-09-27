“Don’t compare me to Nicki Minaj, my body is more beautiful”, says a Nigerian actress

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has thrown herself the flowers online claiming that the type of body she has will be the envy of Trinidadian and American superstar rapper Nicki Minaj.

She claims to be prettier and have a sexier figure than the famous hip-hop icon in a recent TikTok video where she chatted with a woman who claimed she and Nicki have features in common.

But Anita dismissed the comment as she noted there was no basis for comparison because ” I have a natural body. According to her, one should not compare the original with plastic, and this is something she said to another person who made a similar comparison.

“Do you know you look like Nicki Minaj “said the woman. Anita to answer: “I’m in better shape than Nicki and my body is natural so there’s no comparison… you don’t compare original and plastic. »

The actress said she respects Nicki and the fact that she has money but her body looks better without surgery.

Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty is a rapper, singer and songwriter born in Trinidad and based in the United States. She is known for her musical versatility, sharp lyrics, lively rhythm in her rapping, alter egos and accents.