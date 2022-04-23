Don’t consume these chocolate eggs you risk anaphylactic shock, a new warning from a well-known brand

There is no peace for chocolate products these days. Some products of a well-known Vegan brand caused anaphylactic reaction in the children who consumed them.

He is not alone Ferrero to be involved in food poisoning problems. Unfortunately some children have experienced anaphylactic shock after consuming chocolate eggs of a well-known brand. On the label, consumers were reassured that it was a product vegan.

Vegan means that it does not contain substances of animal origin. The “offending” Easter eggs, therefore, should not have contained ingrediants of this type. It seems that lately i checks on production phases have undergone regrettable shortcomings. Because not only the cases of Escerichia Coli occurred due to the frozen pizzasor of Salmonella contaminated chocolatebut also of mozzarella that were labeled “lactose free” and instead were.

The problem is not just “ethical”. Those who choose a vegan diet often do so out of personal conviction. In order not to contribute to the violence perpetrated on animals. Out of respect, out of religion, out of Creed. Which are all more than noble reasons. Many, on the other hand, have to eat without dairy products or other animal derivatives due to intolerances or allergies.

When a person is allergic, the outcomes of contact with the allergen can even be fatal. Why does it happen anaphylactic shock. That in the most extreme cases can lead to death in minutes. So the bewilderment is more than reasonable, because not paying the utmost attention during the production of a food can really mean the difference between life and death.

Beware of these vegan eggs: they triggered anaphylactic reaction in the children who consumed them

THE facts they started to surface after at least five reports of anaphylactic reactions in children with milk allergy. It was last April 14th. The children had eaten the chocolate of Easter eggs “Vegan lactose free” produced by GMF Oliviero. More precisely, after some investigations by the NAS of Rome, the presence of milk in some lots.

The company involved, as soon as it became aware of the facts, suffered withdrawn the batches of eggs as a precaution. However, the tests conducted on the Lots L22039, L22075, L22080 confirmed the presence of milk among the ingredients.

Various associations I am took the field to warn allergic consumers to avoid the consumption of the aforementioned chocolate products. Food Friendtogether withItalian Lacto-Intolerant Associationissued a notice in which he invites intolerant people to do not consume the products. To avoid other health problems for people, especially ai childrenthe two associations also have issued the notice on Social. This is because before the Lots were withdrawn others may have purchased the non-compliant eggs.

Who had recognized the brand and batch of the product and it was allergic to milkmust not consume it e immediately bring it back to where you bought it.