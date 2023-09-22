Don’t cross the picket line: Update on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike

“Watch the official trailer of our new film, thank youComing to theaters soon,’ star and TikTok influencer Addison Rae says to introduce the new teaser trailer for Eli Roth’s long-awaited horror film.

At the bottom of the screen are the words, “Recorded before July 14, 2023.”

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents 11,500 screenwriters, is on strike through May 2, 2023 over a dispute over pay and creative issues.

The strike guidelines included that all WGA members “immediately stop writing for all affected companies.”

This led to the strike’s most infamous result: premature conclusions. Saturday night Live48th season of. The last episode of the season aired on April 15, 2023, while previous seasons ran from mid to late May.

On July 14, 2023, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the WGA in the strike.

Celebrities seen in the striking look include Jason Sudeikis, Paul Dano, Rosario Dawson and Susan Sarandon.

Superimposition was included earlier due to SAG-AFTRA’s involvement in the strike. thank you Trailer, along with many other interviews with actors, directors and writers.

Interviews conducted by Letterboxd with celebrities such as “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and “Oppenheimer” lead actor Cillian Murphy were also said to have taken place before their respective strikes began.

However, Addison Rae’s clip wasn’t even an interview.

According to the latest updated SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines, promotional/promotional services for work under TV/theatrical contracts, such as tours, personal appearances and interviews, must be conducted until the strike is over.

The ban also includes social media, which is why you won’t find any recent posts about it thank you Addison Rae’s Instagram.

The latest post regarding the film on his personal account was on February 23, 2023. The same goes for “Bottoms” star Rachel Sennott, whose last post regarding the feminist comedy was just four days before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

Studios are still able to promote their upcoming films, which is why the trailer presented by Addison Rae is available despite the limitations on cast and crew.

Similarly, the latest post from the @bottomsmovie account about the film was 18 hours before the time of writing this article.

There has also been a large increase in “Bottoms” trailers before YouTube videos, apparently more so than for previous films. It appears that studios are desperate to promote their upcoming projects, which makes sense given the damaging consequences of the strike.

In the four months of the WGA strike, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures lost more than $500 million.

Additionally, anticipated shows such as Max’s Batman spin-off, “The Penguin” and season five of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” have been put on hold, reducing income for major television studios.

Perhaps one of the most disappointing results is the halt of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2”.

“Dead Reckoning Part 1” It was released in theaters just two days before the SAG-AFTRA strike and was a massive success. The film ended on a cliffhanger leaving fans unable to patiently wait for part two.

Originally, the film was scheduled to release on June 28, 2024, but has been delayed due to production halts.

These harsh consequences of the strike have proved heavy for some celebrities. In a statement posted on Instagram in September, Drew Barrymore decided to continue her talk-show without her writers. 10, 2023.

This caused a stir among both Barrymore fans and those who supported the strike because their writers are covered by the WGA.

While Barrymore herself is not technically in violation of the strike, as she is covered by a separate contract, fans believe that continuing her show without the writers is unfair and unjust to the strikers. .

At the moment, there is no clear endpoint to the strike as the studios are not meeting the strikers’ demands. It’s been four months for the WGA and two months for SAG-AFTRA and no end in sight.