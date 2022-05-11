Don’t cry anymore for Vela, the Mexican who resigns from the USA and Martino would call him El Tri

The player who says goodbye to the USA and would play for Mexico

May 10, 2022 11:30 a.m.

In the run-up to the World Cup, Gerardo Martino has arranged a series of matches in which the Mexican team will prepare for the World Cup in Qatar where there could be a surprise in the squad.

More news from the Mexican team:

Neither Vela nor Chicharito, the striker who deserves to be in El Tri, according to Luis García

According to Kerynews, the Argentine strategist would be considering the call of the North American, with Mexican origins, Cade Cowell, an 18-year-old striker who plays for the San José Earthquakes.

Although the young player completed the selection process with the United States thanks to his Mexican origins, he would be considering the idea of ​​accepting Gerardo Martino’s invitation.

Will Martino take Cade Cowell to the World Cup in Qatar?

It is clear that Gerardo Martino is looking to give the Mexican team a replacement and although it is too early to say that he can take the 18-year-old striker to the World Cup in Qatar, everything will depend on his call to the team and how he fits in with the group to take the best decision.

More news from the Mexican team:

He would reach the World Cup by levers and Martino would give him the position of Flores in the Tri