Don’t Do It: This Is How James Lost His Driver’s License

In the last stage that the Colombian had in the city of Madrid, he could not drive his exotic cars because the authorities had withdrawn his license to drive in the Spanish capital. He himself told what happened and here at TORK we bring you this story.

November 28, 2022 10:22 p.m.

Without a doubt, the life of James Rodriguez He had a radical change since 2014 after he shone and was one of the great figures of the World Cup in Brazil. That participation paved the way for him to leave Monaco in France and become the new galactic signing of the real Madrid which at that time was directed by Carlo Ancelotti. His arrival in Spain was also accompanied by many luxuries, including an exotic collection of cars that he used to go from home to training with the ‘Merengue’ team.

However, shortly after his arrival in the Spanish capital he began to have problems with the traffic authorities. In 2016, the press revealed that the Police had to chase him for 6 kilometers for committing various offenses, including obvious speeding. The newspaper ‘ABC’ of that country reported that the coffee player received a fine of $10,400 euros and since then he has been without a license.

Several years later, he discussed his love for cars in a special interview he gave to Daniel Habif on his YouTube channel. There he ended up confirming that the authorities withdrew his driver’s license and for that reason he stopped driving the jewelry he had kept in his garage. He even acknowledged that he hasn’t bought any more cars since then.

Now I have stopped buying cars… I don’t have a license. They took it from me in Spain because of speed.”

Now that he is in Qatar, it seems that the Colombian has regained his taste for driving his cars and is already showing off his exotic cars through the streets of modern Doha. Since he signed for Al Rayyan, he significantly increased his salary and this would allow him to once again afford the luxury that he already experienced at the time with Real Madrid.