Don’t do that with the Ford Mustang GT

I’m ready to drive the Ford Mustang GT again, it’s been almost a year since I’ve driven it and frankly the experience is amazing. From time to time I put up a video of Mario and pray to heaven that we drop something new from Mustang, but for now I have to live with reading news like the following and if so, that’s it. something you can’t do with a mustang, That’s right…

As we say, the Ford Mustang GT is the perfect machine to enjoy its power and roar V8 engine on the open road, However, venturing out into off-road terrain with this sports car, such as Utah desert sandThis can be a bad idea.

One driver learned this lesson the hard way when he decided to take a Shelby Mustang GT-H from Hertz rental home to off-road terrain. The incident was captured in the shared video youtuber matt wetzel From Matt’s Off-Road Recovery Channel.

In the footage from Odyssey, you can see how the rental car; Let’s remember a low slung muscle car that got stuck up to the wheels in the sand. Luckily, the Mustang involved wasn’t one of the rare 900 HP GT-500h Hertz is the power it provides for higher rates; Instead, it was a GT-H, which is basically a stock Mustang GT. with more aggressive beauty packages,

despite the car got some scratchesand the exhaust became stuck on a large rock in the rear, making recovery difficult and causing additional damage.

Matt Wetzel performs in the face of this difficult situation cleverness to save the vehicle, He attached the tow rope to the hitch and strapped it under the solid rear axle of his jeep, creating a lower pull point and reducing the risk of damage to the bumper of the stranded car.

However, another problem arose, as the Mustang does not have a front tow hook connection point, an improvement the salvager made. use front suspension as a tow point. With this finesse and experience, Wetzel managed to get the Mustang out of the dunes without any major casualties.

Despite the success of the operation, it is important to highlight that driving the Mustang in sandy and soft terrain, whether hired or not, it’s a stupid decision And this can result in difficult situations like this one.

Come on, it’s essential to use common sense when driving any vehicle, and even more so when it comes to high-powered sports cars like the Ford Mustang GT. respect vehicle limits and avoid unsuitable terrain Because using it is the best way to avoid dangerous situations and unnecessary damage.

we hope hertz do not return the deposit By returning the car for showing such disrespect to the Mustang.

