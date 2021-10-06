News

Don’t download me movies tonight on tv: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

Posted on
Don’t download me is the movie on tv tonight. Discover the plot, cast, trailers, trivia and where to see it in streaming.

Don’t dump me is the film tonight on tv Wednesday 6 October 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Don’t download me movies tonight on tv: cast and profile

  • ORIGINAL TITLE: Forgetting Sarah Marshallshare
  • GENRE: Comedy
  • YEAR: 2008
  • DIRECTOR: Nicholas Stoller
  • CAST: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand, Bill Hader, Liz Cackowski, Maria Thayer, Jack McBrayer, Taylor Wily, Da’Vone Mcdonald, Steve Landesberg, Jonah Hill, Paul Rudd, Kala Alexander, William Baldwin, Jason Bateman
  • DURATION: 112 minutes

Don’t download me movies tonight on tv: plot

Here is the plot of the film today on tv. Peter (Jason Segel) spent six years with his girlfriend whom he loved madly. Le i is a famous TV star: Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). Unfortunately, their relationship goes into crisis and Sarah leaves her longtime boyfriend. Peter flies to Hawaii to cope with his discomfort. But in the hotel where she is staying she meets her ex along with her new boyfriend. It is a rock singer Aldous (Russel Brand). All that remains for peter is to console himself with many fruit cocktails and, perhaps, a new story.

Don’t download me movies tonight on TV: curiosity

  • In 2010, a spin-off titled Traveling With A Rock Star was recorded, directed by Stoller and starring Russell Brand.
  • Lyle Workman is the author of the soundtrack.

Don’t download me streaming

Do not download streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Don’t download me movies tonight on tv: trailer

