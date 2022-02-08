Don’t download me on Italia 2

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, February 8, 2022airs Don’t dump me on Italy 2 in early evening at 21.15.

Do not dump me, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

Don’t Leave Me, directed by Nicholas Stoller, follows the disastrous love story of musical composer Peter Bretter (Jason Segel). After nearly six years of relationship, the man is suddenly left by his girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), the protagonist of a famous crime television series. Still in love, Peter is devastated by the news, especially since he was apparently dumped due to another mystery man. Under the advice of his stepbrother Brian (Bill Hader), Peter decides to take a vacation to forget his disappointment in love. So he goes to an exclusive resort in Hawaii, where he discovers to his dismay that Sarah is also there, along with her new flame, the rock star Aldous Snow (Russel Brand).

That way it is impossible to forget his broken heart, but neither are willing to give up their vacation. Peter tries as he can to enjoy the place until he gets to know Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis), one of the resort’s receptionists, as much as he can.

Cast: Jonah Hill, Kristen Bell, Paul Rudd, Mila Kunis, Jason Segel

