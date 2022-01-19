Don’t eat bread before bed. What happens to sleep, cholesterol and blood sugar?

Eating bread before bed can impair sleep quality. Research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found this. Bread and other baked goods should not be ingested before bed as they are an extra load of unnecessary calories. It increases the risk of being overweight and blood sugar problems.

What bread can diabetics eat?

The integral one. Protects from diabetes. One study explains that those who eat rye have less circulating serotonin than those who consume white, low-fiber serotonin. The consumption of this food leads to low levels of taurine, glycerophosphocholine and two endogenous glycerophospholipids. Whole grains reduce the risk of diabetes. This could be due to the decrease in serotonin.

How much bread can a diabetic eat?

According to diabetologists, the daily amount of carbohydrates fluctuates between 45% and 60% of the energy requirement. It means that a person with high blood sugar should take 70/80 grams of bread daily. This portion should not be associated with that of pasta. It is important to distribute the intake of carbohydrates in the different hours of the day. We must be careful about the intake of other sugars present in drinks but also in other foods. Spikes in blood sugar come when mistakes are made at the dinner table.

What is white bread good for?

It is made with refined grains. This removes the fiber-rich parts which are very useful. Like all refined flour products, this bread is also rich in starches. It has a high glycemic index. Quickly releases glucose which can cause blood sugar spikes. This would lead to health complications.

Which bread can you have with high cholesterol?

The integral one. Thanks to its higher fiber content it can also be consumed by those who have problems with this pathology. Rye rich in plant sterols would reduce the percentage circulating in the blood. It is rich in plant sterols. Consuming about two to four grams of sterols per day could result in a 5% reduction in total cholesterol levels. 8% in the LDL one.

Is bread good for blood sugar?

We must focus on the one with a low glycemic index. This would have many benefits on blood sugar. It is made with alternative flours different from that traditionally used. They are those of whole wheat, rice, kamut, corn. But also oats, quinoa, barley, buckwheat, millet, chickpeas, peas, broad beans, soy, beans and lentils. The less common hazelnut and almond flours are also included in the list.