The high cholesterol it always represents a problem to keep an eye on, also because compared to other common pathologies in today’s societies, it seems rather complex to understand when the values ​​exceed the average threshold and when it is appropriate to worry. The typical symptoms of those suffering from high cholesterol, that is when the average threshold over 200 mg / dl can be of various kinds but can often be misunderstood, without appropriate blood tests or measurement with appropriate instruments.

The role of nutrition

As we have already discussed, the term cholesterol indicates a lipid molecule that is fundamental for the human body, and is usually divided into two specific varieties, namely the “bad” cholesterol, defined LDL, which if in excessive quantities can jeopardize the cardiovascular system accumulating in the circulatory system, and the “good” one, defined HDL which instead helps to sort the excess lipids in the liver. Since it is a molecule that does not dissolve with water, it is advisable to change one’s lifestyle, including nutrition, in order not to incur too high values ​​and possible risks for the body. High cholesterol is defined hypercholesterolemia.

“Don’t eat these foods!”: They raise cholesterol

Despite the apparent limited incidence of food on these values, which can contribute up to 20% of the body’s total cholesterol intake, what we eat often determines this “fat” in an important way. A healthy diet, low in refined sugars and complex, as well as regular physical activity allows you to keep LDL cholesterol levels at bay.

Here are the foods to absolutely avoid: