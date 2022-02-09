Don’t eat this chocolate. What happens to cholesterol, blood sugar and hypertension?

Chocolate can be: dark, extra-dark, milk, bitter, white, gianduja. The dark one contains only cocoa mass, sugar, butter and vanilla. The percentage must be at least 45% and the cocoa butter 28%.

Which chocolate is less harmful?

The beneficial properties derive from cocoa. In order to have them, you must choose the one with a percentage higher than 70%. The milk or white versions contain many other ingredients that end up nullifying the beneficial properties. To choose a good product you need to read the label. The one that is best for you should only contain pasta and butter with small amounts of sugar.

When is chocolate bad for you?

Chocolate can cause problems when you have a nickel intolerance or allergy. It can also cause problems for those suffering from migraines, hiatal hernia, gastroesophageal reflux and gastritis. In the presence of all these pathologies there is the risk of paying even a minimal intake of this tasty food. It contains caffeine and is also very acidic. If eaten in large quantities it can cause relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter. Stomach acid gets into the throat causing heartburn.

Why eat dark chocolate in the evening?

It could help you sleep better. According to some scientific researches, this food is rich in magnesium. This mineral is very important for the health of the organism. Among other things, it helps to regulate the biological clock that marks the sleep-wake rhythms. Alternatively, according to scholars, you can consume fish, bananas, avocados, yogurt, nuts and green leafy vegetables.

Who shouldn’t eat chocolate?

Those suffering from chronic migraine, tachycardia, cardiac arrhythmia or hypersensitivity to nerve substances should limit the consumption of chocolate. In some people, the substances it contains can induce pseudo-allergic reactions: red spots on the skin and itching. The high oxalate content hinders the absorption of calcium. This is why it is not good for those suffering from osteoporosis.

How Much Chocolate Can A Diabetic Eat?

Small doses only. Excessive consumption of chocolate causes a rise in blood sugar. A small dose, on the other hand, can help keep your blood sugar under control. The diabetic must be careful with sweets because they are bad for the blood sugar. Among the foods to avoid with high blood sugar are beer, those with a high glycemic index and sugary. The normal fasting blood glucose value is maintained between 70 and 100mg / dl.