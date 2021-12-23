“Don’t expect the usual relationship between Bruce and Alfred”

The Batman by Matt Reeves promises many surprises, but above all many revelations: nothing is what we expect

Not even the relationship whose dynamic has marked DC for decades, namely that between Bruce Wayne and his faithful and patient butler: Alfred Pennyworth. Andy Serkis, interpreter of Alfred, talks about a relationship between the two for which we are absolutely not prepared. But we can’t wait to find out, that’s for sure! In an interview with Empire on the release of The Batman, Serkis talked about the relationship between Bruce and Alfred, defining it “dramatically different from what we expect“.

“Bruce is in his most nihilistic phase, and their relationship is very tormented, they hardly speak to each other anymore“, Said Serkis, taking stock of the situation in which the two are in The Batman. “They are at the point where if they meet in the hallway, they greet each other in a cold and painful way. They almost live in separate worlds now ”. The situation, however, was already clear from the release of the trailer for The Batman, when Alfred tells his Master Wayne: “If he continues like this he will lose everything ”. Batman, to his friend’s concerned statement, replies: “I don’t care what happens to me“. In other adaptations of the story, Alfred’s role was often to bring rationality and clarity back into Bruce’s mind, often on the verge of self-destruction.

However, Alfred’s The Batman – younger than the butler we are used to – seems to have a new temper in the character, an energy perhaps due to youth and a fair amount of physical strength. In short, the family dynamic could be subverted like a whole series of elements that Matt Reeves has decided to revolutionize in his version of the story. A version that seems to have its roots in the most desperate, nihilistic and dark nature of the Knight. Not surprisingly, the director said he was inspired by Kurt Cobain to write the character. We don’t need to say more.