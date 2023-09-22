Don’t forget your eyes when you think about your health

I remember well that late Friday afternoon when my eye pressure spiked and I staggered on foot to my ophthalmologist’s office as an increasingly dense fog covered my field of vision. , which covered passing cars and traffic lights.

The office was already closed, but the entire eye care team was there waiting for me. One of them stuck a sharp instrument into my eyeballs, draining out the fluid that had accumulated in the eyes. This relieved the pressure and my vision was restored.

But it was the fourth vision-impairing pressure surge in nine days, and they feared it would happen again – over the weekend. So I went to the emergency room, where I spent the night connected to an intravenous tube that delivered a powerful anti-inflammatory agent.

Later, when I told this story to friends and colleagues, some of them did not understand the importance of eye pressure, or even what it was. One of them told me, “I didn’t know they could measure blood pressure in your eyes.”

Most people consider their vision extremely important, yet many lack understanding about some of the most serious eye diseases. Based on an online national survey, a 2016 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology showed that nearly half of respondents were more afraid of losing their vision than their memory, speech, hearing or limbs. Yet many people “were unaware of significant eye diseases,” it found.

A study released this month by Wakefield Research for the nonprofit Prevent Blindness and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed that one-quarter of adults considered at risk for retinal diseases, such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, have sought treatment for vision problems. Have delayed seeking care. ,

“Eye health gets significantly less emphasis than general health,” says Rohit Verma, MD, founding director of the Southern California Eye Institute at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Since eye diseases can be painless and progress slowly, Verma says, “People get used to it, and as they age, they start to feel, ‘Oh, this is aging. It’s a normal part of and it’s OK.'” If people feel severe pain, he says, they will go and get care.

However, it is not easy for many people to get an eye exam or eye treatment. Millions of people are uninsured, others cannot afford their share of the costs, and many live in communities where eye doctors are scarce.

“Just because people know they need care, doesn’t mean they can afford it or have access to it,” says Jeff Todd, CEO and president of Prevent Blindness.

Another challenge, which reflects the divide between eye care and general health care, is that medical insurance, except for children, often only covers eye care aimed at diagnosing or treating diseases. More health plans these days are covering routine eye exams, but typically they don’t cover eyeglass and contact lens prescriptions — or the types of tests used to determine lens costs. You may need separate vision insurance for that. Ask your health plan what’s covered.

Since being diagnosed with glaucoma 15 years ago, I’ve had more pressure checks, eye exams, eyedrops and laser surgeries than I can remember. I should have known that I can’t take my eyesight for granted. And yet, as my visions were filling with that vision-killing fog last March, I felt strangely depressed.

It turned out that those sequential pressure increases were caused by an adverse reaction to the steroid-based eyedrops I was given after cataract surgery. My ophthalmologist told me later that my condition had recovered “within a few hours” of losing my vision.

I hope that my efforts to combat blindness can help inspire people to be more aware of their eyes.

Glasses or contact lenses can make a big difference in someone’s quality of life by correcting refractive errors, which affect 150 million Americans. But don’t ignore the risk of even more serious eye diseases that can overtake you. These can often be controlled if caught early.

Glaucoma, which affects about 3 million people in the U.S., first attacks peripheral vision and can cause irreversible damage to the optic nerve. It runs in families and is five times more prevalent in African Americans than the general population.

About 10 million people in this country have diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes in which the blood vessels in the retina become damaged. And about 20 million people age 40 and older have macular degeneration, a disease of the retina associated with aging that reduces central vision over time.

The formation of cataracts, which cause clouding of the eye’s natural lens, is more common as people age: it occurs in half of people age 75 and older. Cataracts can cause blindness, but they can be treated with surgery.

If you’re over 40 and haven’t had a comprehensive eye exam in a while or ever, put this on your to-do list. And get screened at a younger age if you have diabetes, a family history of glaucoma, or if you’re African American or part of another racial or ethnic group at higher risk for certain eye diseases.

And don’t forget the kids. Many eye conditions can affect children. Refractive errors treatable with corrective lenses can cause harm later in life if they are not addressed early.

Healthy lifestyle choices also benefit your eyes. “Anything that helps your general health helps your vision,” says Andrew Iwach, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and executive director of the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco.

Reduce stress, exercise regularly, and eat a healthy diet. Apart from this, quit smoking also. This increases the risk of major eye diseases.

And consider adopting habits that protect your eyes from injury: wear sunglasses when you go outside, take regular breaks from your computer screen and cellphone, and wear glasses when working around the house or playing sports. .

The Prevent Blindness website provides information on almost everything related to eye health, including insurance. Other good sources include the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s “EyeSmart” site and the National Eye Institute.

So read on and share what you’ve learned.

“When you get together for the holidays, if you’re not sure what to talk about, talk about your eyes,” says Iwach.

This article was created kff health newswho publishes California HealthlineAn editorially independent service of California Health Care Foundation,