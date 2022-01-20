“Don’t give it to right-wing groups”: liberal attack on philanthropy

There cancel culture he had not yet targeted “philanthropy”, a veritable pillar of American liberal democracy. In the era of woke supremacy and identity obsession, however, anything is possible, especially if philanthropy is about conservative and right-wing associations. Comer writes Jeremy D. Tedesco on the Wall Street JournalIndeed, Americans have always been free to donate to nonprofit causes they believe in, but leftist political activists are determined to limit that freedom. It happens that Unmasking Fidelity, a coalition of left-wing fringe groups, recently handed over a list of requests to Fidelity Charitable, which runs a fund through which account holders can direct contributions to the nonprofits of their choice. According to its website, Fidelity Charitable has distributed the record figure 9.1 billion dollars in 2020.

Donations to non-profit organizations? Only if on the left

So where is the problem? Fidelity Charitable funds non-profit organizations that are not left-wing. In February 2019, writes Unmasking Fidelity, we found that “ Millions of dollars from the Fidelity Charitable fund feed anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ + groups. We came together to form a coalition to get Fidelity to denounce their support for the violence of white supremacists and fascists “. In the letter sent to Abigail Johnson, chief executive of Fidelity Investments, the far-left coalition urges the company to” stop any transmission of funds to groups whose statements or practices defame or attack entire classes of people because of their race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender identity or sexual orientation “Obviously, those who are not worthy of receiving contributions are determined by the coalition of left-wing associations, according to its vision of the world.

“They threaten our values”

“ The claims and actions of these organizations endanger our families and neighbors and threaten our core democratic values “He accuses Unmasking FIdelity again. Unmasking Fidelity’s list of requests is to reveal five years of contributions to 10 targeted organizations, including the Family Research Council, Turning Point USA and Alliance Defending Freedom. “pro-life”, conservative groups, many of them opposed to same-sex marriages and the claims of the LGBTQ world. As Jeremy D. Tedesco points out, “ everyone should oppose this complaint. A politicized philanthropic culture, in which requests from an outside activist override a donor’s intent – and even expose donors to harassment – is dangerous to people from all political backgrounds. “. To the contract, explains Fidelity Charitable” he should keep his commitment to be neutral to the cause ” and of “ refrain from limiting the granting of grants to specific organizations based on political, religious or philosophical grounds “.

Unmasking Fidelity is an unusual – but not isolated – attempt to impose a one-way philanthropy, where the only nonprofits worthy of donations are of one political color to another. Actions that, as it happens, always come from the “left” and never from the conservatives. Because this is cancel culture: the imposition – even violent – of an extremely ideological vision of the world, liberal, progressive and above all “woke”.