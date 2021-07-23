“Don’t go yet”, the new song by Camila Cabello [VIDEO]

It will be from July 30 in radio rotation and anticipates the release of his third album of unreleased “Familia” soon to be released

It was released today digitally and from Friday 30 July it will enter radio rotation “” Don’t Go Yet ““, the new single by the multiplatin singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The song anticipates his third album of unreleased “Familia” soon to be released. The official video clip (Camila Cabello – Don’t Go Yet (Official Music Video) – YouTube) of the song is also online. It was written by Camila, Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath and produced by the latter two, featuring percussion played by acclaimed Cuban drummer Pedrito Martinez.

Camila Cabello, a Cuban singer-songwriter who has been nominated several times for a Grammy, released her debut album, “Camila” in January 2018, which reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. At the same time her single “Havana”, certified 4X PLATINUM in Italy, reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Camila the first solo artist in the last 15 years to reach the first position in the same week simultaneously on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts. Camila has also become the No.1 artist on Spotify Global. In 2018 Camila won the “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year” awards at the Video Music Awards and earned two Grammy Award nominations in the categories of “Best Pop Vocal Album” with the album “Camila” and in that of “Best Pop Solo Performance” with the single “Havana” (Live). Debuting as a soloist, after singing for 4 years in Fifth Harmony, the single “Havana” became by far the song of a female artist most listened to in streaming and was the most listened to song in the world in 2018. His 3x PLATINUM single “Never Be The Same” reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The global super hit “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes, released in June 2019, debuted at the #1 on iTunes, breaking the record for the biggest debut on Spotify for a men/woman duet. “Señorita” was the most streamed song in the world on Spotify in 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy in the category “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance”. In December 2019, the second studio album “Romance” was released, certified PLATINUM. Camila is the first female artist since Adele to reach the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts 3 times. Camila is also an ambassador for Save the Children. She will make her acting debut in the film “Cinderella”, to be released on September 3, 2021, directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.