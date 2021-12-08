Don’t google me, Tom Felton’s absurd ban on his mother

Tom Felton, in an interview with Square Mile, talked about his way of managing the fame derived from his participation in the Hogwarts saga.

Tom Felton is one of the absolute stars of Harry Potter. Its role is that of Draco Malfoy in the beloved movie saga which was based on the novels of JK Rowling. The actor has given his mother a very curious restriction: the absolute ban on searching for his news on Google.

Tom Felton’s Choice

Tom Felton, in an interview with Square Mile, talked about his way of managing the fame derived from his participation in the Hogwarts saga. Here’s what he said:

Fame can really affect you. I try to do the best I can, really. We don’t have many examples, bearing in mind that when we did, 20 years ago, there was obviously no social media. There was just nothing. Suddenly finding myself in this current world, where you can type in God knows what… I have forbidden my mother to google me.

Tom Felton can boast more than 11 million followers on Instagram. Even on TikTok, the actor is very popular. In fact, the #DracoTok is very popular, a challenge inspired by his character that drives everyone crazy.

20 years of Harry Potter

On December 6, 2001, the first chapter of Harry Potter was released: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone directed by Chris Columbus. The film gave popularity to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and also to Tom Felton. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, HBO Max is preparing the reunion with all the protagonists: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, broadcast from 1 January 2022. In Italy it will be broadcast on Sky And NOW simultaneously with the United States.

Tom Felton today

Born in 1987, Thomas Felton is mainly known for playing the character of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film saga, but he also played that of Julian Albert in the TV series The Flash and that of Logan Maine in the horror-sci-fi series Origin.