“Don’t greet me, don’t ever come near me again”

In a video on social networks, the owner of Chivas is seen refusing to greet José Luis Higuera.

the owner of Chivas, Amaury Vergara did not greet the owner of the Morelia Athletic Club and former director of Guadalajara, Jose Luis Higuerawhile signing some autographs for fans at the Hall of Fame in Pachuca.

In a video that circulates through TikTok by the account @Chatodosantos, the owner of Chivas signing some autographs, while Jose Luis Higuera He passes by and stops to greet him, so he came over and took his arm and extended his hand.

Amaury, how are you? So nice to see you!” external Jose Luis Higuera. After that, the current leader of the Athletic of Moreliastood with his hand outstretched, after the Amaury Vergara she saw him, so she waved him off when she recognized him.

“No, no, no, say hello to me, don’t say hello to me,” he said. Amaury Vergaraso that Jose Luis Higuera He walked away and focused his gaze on the cell phone.

After that, while Jose Luis Higuera left the place, Amaury Vergara He emphasized: “What’s more, don’t ever come near me again, you bastard …”, while he approached looking at the former manager of Guadalajara.

Amaury Vergara refused to greet José Luis Higuera during the Hall of Fame investiture. Tiktok: @Chatodosantos

After refusing the greeting and emphasizing that he did not want to be greeted again, Amaury Vergara returned with the fans, while Jose Luis Higuera did not turn to see the owner of Chivas and he only expressed: “Oh, listen to him.”

Jose Luis Higuera was dismissed from his post as CEO of the Guadalajara Sports Club on July 24, 2019, after four years as director of the Rojiblanco team, dismissal that was in charge of the same Amaury Vergarahours after his appointment as the new President of Grupo Omnilife Chivas was made public.

After what happened with Jose Luis Higueramore fans came to ask for autographs from Amaury Vergara. In the video it stands out that one of the people was wearing a T-shirt from the America club.