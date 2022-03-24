Don’t have Social Security? IMSS Welfare offers free services – El Financiero

Do you need a doctor and don’t know where to go? The Mexican Social Security Institute will make available to the population IMSS Welfare programwhich aims to provide medical care to people without social security.

The attention will be given free of charge and it is intended to reach entities such as Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Mexico City, Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sonora, Sinaloa, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas, informed the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo.

At a press conference at the National Palace, Zoé Robledo pointed out that the program will be put into action starting in April in Nayarit, where in December 2021 the agreement was signed with the governor, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, so that 261 First Level health centers, 16 hospitals, plus the Women’s Hospital —which is nearing completion— are operated by this model.

In addition, he pointed out that the process begins with 4 thousand 627 health workers with whom the dialogue will take place so that they know the incorporation proposals. He added that as of this Wednesday, the digital tool and a call center with the number 800 953-2210 were enabled to resolve all doubts about the transfer process.

On the other hand, the director of the IMSS commented that for the transition, the free association of the states that are willing to transform their health systems will be respected, and secondly, the voluntary participation of the workers.

He also pointed out that to date more than a thousand people from the health sector have participated in the census of 4,747 medical units in 13 states “in order to know the state of the facilities and the entire medical care service.”

What medical services does the program provide?

The program IMSS Welfare It will provide first and second level medical care through 80 hospital units where the specialties of general surgery, obstetrics-gynecology, internal medicine, pediatrics, anesthesiology, family medicine and epidemiology are attended, providing the following services: