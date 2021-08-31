“Don’t hire actors based on their followers”

Kate Winslet

The actress says she is concerned about the importance attributed to social networks by producers and directors.

Kate Winslet invites producers and directors to select actors for their talent and not for their following on social networks.

According to the “Titanic” star, aspiring actors should study, experiment and leverage their talent, and not content posted on platforms like Instagram or TikTok.

“I have certainly heard, several times, of some actors hired in roles because they had more followers,” he told The New York Times. “I’ve heard people say, ‘You’re not exactly the person we were looking for, but you have more followers.’ I hardly know what to say. It’s such a sad and out of the ordinary thing. The risk does not only concern young actors, but the younger population in general. It is an invitation not to appear as you are. Everyone is constantly taking pictures of their food and photographing themselves, using filters ».

“We’ve now stopped learning to love our faces, because we continue to cover them with filters because of social media, where everyone can photoshoot and retouch themselves,” commented the 45-year-old. “In general, I say I’m sorry for this generation, so I don’t see a way out. I do not see and feel that things are changing, and this only makes me sad because I hope they do not lose their presence in real life and do not try to reach unattainable ideals ».